    NCAAF Articles

    UCLA vs. Arizona Week 10 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    UCLA vs. Arizona

    The UCLA Bruins will travel to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night. With Arizona listed as 2.5-point home underdogs and the total sitting at 50.0 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our UCLA vs. Arizona prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    367 UCLA (-2.5) at 176 Arizona (+2.5); o/u 50.0

    10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

    Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

    TV: Fox Sports1

    UCLA vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on UCLA That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    UCLA Bruins Game Notes

    UCLA improved to 6-2 on the season after defeating Colorado. Ethan Garbers had his best game of the season throwing for 269 yards and two TD’s. Since taking over as the starting quarterback in week 8, Garbers has been solid for the Bruins accumulating over 500 yards, 4 TD’s and 1 INT in two starts. UCLA will look for a big road win against a much-improved Arizona team.

    Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

    Arizona grabbed a massive home win last week, defeating the #11 ranked Oregon State Beavers by a score of 27-24. Noah Fifita had a big night in the win throwing for 275 yards and 3 TD’s. With his strong performance, Fifita was named Pac-12 Freshman of the week for the third this season. Arizona will look to grab another big home win and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2017.

    Arizona is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    UCLA is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus Arizona.

    The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 games in this matchup.  

    UCLA vs. Arizona BETTING PREDICTION

    UCLA handled business at home versus Colorado, while Arizona knocked off Oregon State for a massive home win.

    Arizona has looked impressive, freshman Noah Fifita looks like the real deal, however we’re going to back UCLA in this one to end the Wildcats win streak. The Bruins’ defense is legit allowing just 15.0 ppg and less than 300 yards per game. Offensively for UCLA, Ethan Garbers has given them a boost and the quarterback position and Carson Steele is the real deal at running back. While this Arizona run is fun, the better team puts an end to it in Tucson on Saturday night.

    UCLA vs. Arizona Prediction: UCLA -2.5

