    NCAAF Articles

    UCF vs. Oklahoma Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Oklahoma head coach Venebles oklahoma vs. texas betting prediction

    Unranked UCF travels to Norman to face #6 Oklahoma at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ABC. Can the Sooners cover the 17.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our UCF vs. Oklahoma betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

    UCF is 3-3 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Boise State and their worst loss came against Baylor.

    Oklahoma is 6-0 straight up this season and 6-0 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas, and they have yet to lose a game this season.    

    UCF vs. Oklahoma Matchup & Betting Odds

    389 UCF Knights (+17.5) at 390 Oklahoma Sooners (-17.5); o/u 67.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

    Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

    TV: ABC

    UCF vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Prediction

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on UCF. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    UCF Knights Game Notes

    UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee played briefly in his team’s last game against Kansas, but a knee injury forced him to exit the contest after completing 3 of 7 passes for 77 yards. Plumlee is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against Oklahoma, but he should be good to go for Saturday’s game according to Knights head coach Gus Malzahn and based on reporting by Shehan Jeyarajah of CBSSports.com. Plumlee has completed 41 of 61 passes for 586 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions this year while also adding 163 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground. 

    Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

    Oklahoma starting wide receiver Andrel Anthony will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Anthony was second on the Sooners with 27 catches this season and led Oklahoma with 429 receiving yards on the campaign. He’ll likely be replaced by redshirt junior LV Shelton-Bunkley.

    Sooners sophomore linebacker Jaren Kanak was instrumental in his team’s 34-30 upset win over Texas on October 7th. In that game, Kanak had a team-high 13 total tackles, including 7 solo stops, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack. The sophomore middle linebacker is second on the team with 35 total tackles this season.

    UCF is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

    The over is 7-3 in UCF’s last 10 games.

    Oklahoma is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

    Oklahoma is 23-16 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of the 2020 season.

    UCF vs. Oklahoma Betting Prediction

    Oklahoma recorded one of the best wins of the season when they defeated Texas in Dallas on October 7th 34-30. Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel was phenomenal in that game and has been terrific all season. Gabriel has the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season according to BetMGM, and he’s third in the nation in total QBR with 91.2. He leads an Oklahoma offense that is averaging 45.2 points per game and has an average scoring margin of +31.2 points per game. Normally you’d be worried about a letdown after the Sooners’ massive win over Texas, but Oklahoma had a bye week to recuperate, regroup and refocus. The Sooners should be all systems go against a UCF team that just gave up 51 points to Kansas in their last game. I’ll lay the points with Oklahoma in Norman this weekend.

    College Football Week 8 UCF vs. Oklahoma Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA SOONERS -17.5

