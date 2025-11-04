Tulane vs Memphis Expert Pick: Are Tigers on upset alert?

Friday night brings a top-25 Memphis squad home to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to face a dangerous Tulane team — a matchup that matters for American Athletic Conference positioning and bowl pecking order. For bettors this is a classic “take the public dog or fade the home chalk” scenario: Memphis gets the points market respect, but Tulane’s ability to move the ball and create explosive plays makes the +6 tag interesting. This Tulane vs Memphis betting preview breaks down the numbers, public betting flow, weather and the matchup edges that matter.

Game Information

Date / Time: Friday, November 7, 2025 — 8:00 PM CT (9:00 PM ET) .

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium — Memphis, Tennessee.

TV / Streaming: ESPN national window (check local listings)

Tulane vs Memphis Betting Odds

Official Bovada market: Memphis -6 — Total 55 (alternate spreads and moneylines available). Always confirm price/juice directly at Bovada before placing a wager.

Public Betting Information

According to The Spread’s College Football Public Betting Chart, early market activity shows a healthy portion of public dollars on Memphis as the favorite, but there’s a meaningful undercurrent of support for Tulane from sharper handles in early books. Monitor ticket vs. money percentages for late movement — if money continues to back Tulane while tickets favor Memphis, that’s a classic sign sharp action is on the road side.

Weather Report (Memphis — Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)

Current forecasts for Friday evening, Nov 7 indicate mild temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s F with a chance of showers arriving late afternoon into the evening; winds are expected to be light to moderate. There’s a non-zero rain chance that could affect the kicking game and ball security — if rain increases in pregame, the value of a team with a better rushing game and fewer turnovers grows. Bettors should re-check local forecasts the morning of the game for any late trends.

Matchup Notes

Offense vs. defense: Memphis ranks among the higher-scoring teams in the league this season while Tulane has shown the ability to create chunk plays and control tempo on offense. How each team handles explosive plays and third-down efficiency will decide possessions and clock management.

Turnover & penalties: Tulane’s ability to avoid negative-drive plays (turnovers and drive-killing penalties) will be a huge factor — Memphis can punish mistakes in transition.

Home field / crowd: Memphis’ night-game environment and recent home success add to the chalk appeal; however, Tulane’s road resilience makes the +6 more than just a “backup” number.

Tulane vs Memphis Prediction

Play: Take Tulane +6 (spread) — consider the Tulane moneyline only if Bovada posts attractive underdog ML juice.

Why: This line is a one-possession number for a reason — Tulane has the offense to keep pace and can flip field position with explosive plays and special-teams/turnover opportunities. Memphis is the more public-friendly favorite at home, but the indicators that matter to sharps (Tulane’s efficiency on third down and ability to avoid turnovers) point to the visitor staying within six. Add the weather caveat — if rain arrives and the total becomes more grind-oriented, the +6 looks even better.

Final score: Memphis 28 — Tulane 24

