Tulane vs. Memphis, 10/13/23 Betting Odds & Prediction

A pair of 4-1 teams will square off in Memphis on Friday night when the Tigers host the Tulane Green Wave at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Tigers listed as home dogs and the total sitting at 54.5, what’s the best bet in this Tulane vs. Memphis matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

121 Tulane Green Wave (-4.5) at 122 Memphis Tigers (+4.5); o/u 54.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 13, 2023

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

TV: ESPN

Tulane vs. Memphis International Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Memphis. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tulane Green Wave Game Notes

Michael Pratt was 14-for-23 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 35-23 win over UAB. He also had six rushes for 40 yards. Pratt had a solid outing Saturday despite only throwing 184 yards, as he tossed two touchdown passes and ran for a season high 40 yards. While Pratt is arguably the best quarterback in the conference, his week-to-week upside is slightly limited due to the emphasis on the run game and the team being in the lead more often than not. That may not be the case Friday at Memphis though, as the Tigers are off to a red-hot start.

Memphis Tigers Game Notes

Seth Henigan was 18-for-28 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 35-32 victory versus Boise State. He also had 13 rushes for 64 yards. Henigan found himself down 17-0 halfway through the second quarter but turned that around quickly, leading two touchdown drives before the end of the half and took a 28-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. He was productive through the air and on the ground, where he ran for a season high 64 yards in the win. He faces a tough Tulane defense in his next game Friday.

Tulane vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Tulane is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

The Green Wave 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Memphis is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Tulane

The Tigers are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home

Tulane vs. Memphis Betting Prediction

Take Tulane. I know it’s tempting to take the points with the home dog when both teams have the same record. That said, the Green Wave own an explosive downfield passing game – one that generates plenty of big plays throughout games. Their defense is also solid against the run, so it’s difficult for opponents to get hold of games. The Tigers are also getting routed by opponents’ passing attacks, evidence by Navy – NAVY! – throwing for 133 yards. Granted, Tulane has to protect the ball. Turnovers have been a huge problem at times this season. Still, I expect the Green Wave to get after Hengian tonight, much more than I trust Memphis to pressure Pratt.

Tulane vs. Memphis Prediction: TULANE GREEN WAVE -4.5