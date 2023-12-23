Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Troy vs. Duke 76 Birmingham Bowl Betting Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Troy vs. Duke

    Facing a depleted Blue Devils squad on Saturday, are the Trojans the right side of today’s Troy vs. Duke matchup? The 76 Birmingham Bowl will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    222 Troy Trojans (-7.5) vs. 221 Duke Blue Devils (+7.5); o/u 44.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

    Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    Troy vs. Duke Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Duke. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Troy Trojans Game Notes

    Gunnar Watson completed 21 of 34 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 35-17 win versus Southern Miss.

    Watson fell just shy of his first 300-yard outing since Week 9, and he snapped a six-game streak without an interception. He’ll finish the regular season with the fifth most passing yards in the Sun Belt (3,147) and the third most touchdowns (26). He’ll lead the Trojans into the Sun Belt Championship game against Appalachian State on Dec. 2 at home.

    Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

    Grayson Loftis was 20-for-37 passing for 248 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 30-19 win against Pittsburgh.

    The freshman quarterback threw his fourth passing touchdown pass after connecting with Jalon Calhoun on a 15-yard pass. Loftis has gotten four starts while filling in for Riley Leonard (ankle), completing 54.3 percent of his passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns (three interceptions).

    The Trojans are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

    Troy is 8-1 ATS in its last 9 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Duke’s last 6 games

    Duke is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games

    Troy vs. Duke Betting Prediction

    Take Troy. I realize the Trojans are stepping up in class today, but Troy is Sun Belt Conference champs and entered bowl season ranked sixth nationally in sacks. The Trojans are also 15th in total defense and don’t have to worry about facing QB Riley Leonard, who left Duke’s program to play at Notre Dame next season. The Blue Devils will also be without defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles and defensive end RJ Oben, who entered the transfer portal. Peebles was an All-ACC selection who led the team with 8.5 sacks. That’s a lot of talent that Duke won’t have for this game and I’m banking on Troy taking advantage of a depleted Blue Devils squad.

    Troy vs. Duke Prediction: TROY TROJANS -7.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com