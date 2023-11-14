Trail Blazers vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 230.5, is the over in play for Tuesday night’s Trail Blazers vs. Jazz matchup? Tip-off for this Western Conference contest is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

573 Portland Trail Blazers (+5.5) at 574 Utah Jazz (-5.5); o/u 230.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Portland Trail Blazers DFS Spin

Jerami Grant logged 41 minutes in Sunday’s 116-110 loss to the Lakers. He recorded a stat line of 23 points (8-of-17 FGs, 4-of-5 FTs), five rebounds, one assist, one block, and three 3-pointers. With Anfernee Simons (thumb) and Scoot Henderson (ankle) still sidelined, most of the offensive workload will be shouldered by Grant and Shaedon Sharpe (19/3/4 with three 3-pointers in 42 minutes).

While he is averaging nearly 23 points per game for the season, Grant is still ranked well outside the top 100 in 9-cat per-game value. He’s shooting less than 42% from the field and offering limited production in the assist and steals categories. As for Sharpe, he’s a top 100 player in 9-cat, but the turnovers (3.2 per game) are weighing down his value. He racked up seven on Sunday, pushing his total to 14 over the last three games. Sharpe and Grant have been better options in points league thus far. That’s unlikely to change during Portland’s four game Week 4.

Utah Jazz DFS Spin

Lauri Markkanen shot 8-of-13 from the field and 6-of-6 from the foul line in Friday’s 127-121 win over the Grizzlies, scoring 26 points with seven rebounds, one assist, two steals, two blocks, and four 3-pointers in 37 minutes. Markkanen has scored 22 points or more in five straight and six of his last seven games, and he’s put up no fewer than 19 in any game this season.

Even with the inconsistent play of Utah’s guards, which has improved with rookie Keyonte George taking over at the point, Markkanen is still providing top-20 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. Speaking of the Jazz guards, Jordan Clarkson also scored 26 points (9-of-16 FGs, 6-of-6 FTs), while also accumulating four rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block, and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Finished for Week 3, the Jazz will play three games in Week 4.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

Portland is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The Trail Blazers are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Utah’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Utah’s last 6 games

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which has cashed in 10 out of Utah’s last 12 games overall and in 10 out of the Jazz’s last 12 games when playing at home. The over is also 6-2 in the Trail Blazers’ last eight games on the road and has cashed in seven out of Portland’s last eight conference games.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: OVER 230.5