    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Trail Blazers vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

    With the number sitting at 230.5, is the over in play for Tuesday night’s Trail Blazers vs. Jazz matchup? Tip-off for this Western Conference contest is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    573 Portland Trail Blazers (+5.5) at 574 Utah Jazz (-5.5); o/u 230.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

    Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

    Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Portland Trail Blazers DFS Spin

    Jerami Grant logged 41 minutes in Sunday’s 116-110 loss to the Lakers. He recorded a stat line of 23 points (8-of-17 FGs, 4-of-5 FTs), five rebounds, one assist, one block, and three 3-pointers. With Anfernee Simons (thumb) and Scoot Henderson (ankle) still sidelined, most of the offensive workload will be shouldered by Grant and Shaedon Sharpe (19/3/4 with three 3-pointers in 42 minutes).

    While he is averaging nearly 23 points per game for the season, Grant is still ranked well outside the top 100 in 9-cat per-game value. He’s shooting less than 42% from the field and offering limited production in the assist and steals categories. As for Sharpe, he’s a top 100 player in 9-cat, but the turnovers (3.2 per game) are weighing down his value. He racked up seven on Sunday, pushing his total to 14 over the last three games. Sharpe and Grant have been better options in points league thus far. That’s unlikely to change during Portland’s four game Week 4.

    Utah Jazz DFS Spin

    Lauri Markkanen shot 8-of-13 from the field and 6-of-6 from the foul line in Friday’s 127-121 win over the Grizzlies, scoring 26 points with seven rebounds, one assist, two steals, two blocks, and four 3-pointers in 37 minutes. Markkanen has scored 22 points or more in five straight and six of his last seven games, and he’s put up no fewer than 19 in any game this season.

    Even with the inconsistent play of Utah’s guards, which has improved with rookie Keyonte George taking over at the point, Markkanen is still providing top-20 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. Speaking of the Jazz guards, Jordan Clarkson also scored 26 points (9-of-16 FGs, 6-of-6 FTs), while also accumulating four rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block, and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Finished for Week 3, the Jazz will play three games in Week 4.

    Portland is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

    The Trail Blazers are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Utah’s last 5 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Utah’s last 6 games

    Trail Blazers vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

    Take the over, which has cashed in 10 out of Utah’s last 12 games overall and in 10 out of the Jazz’s last 12 games when playing at home. The over is also 6-2 in the Trail Blazers’ last eight games on the road and has cashed in seven out of Portland’s last eight conference games.

    Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: OVER 230.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com