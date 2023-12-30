Toledo vs. Wyoming Arizona Bowl Betting Odds & Prediction

The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl matchup will feature Toledo vs. Wyoming at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. With the Cowboys laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s bowl matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

271 Toledo Rockets (+3.5) vs. 272 Wyoming Cowboys (-3.5); o/u 44.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

TV: CW Network/Barstool

Toledo vs. Wyoming Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Wyoming. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Toledo Rockets Game Notes

Tucker Gleason is listed as the starting quarterback for Saturday’s game versus Wyoming. Gleason hasn’t attempted a pass since Week 4. However, the sophomore signal-caller will start over John Alan Richter against Wyoming.

Wyoming Cowboys Game Notes

Andrew Peasley completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 42-6 win versus Nevada. He also had nine rushes for 96 yards with two additional scores.

Peasley did most of his damage on the ground Saturday, leading the Cowboys with a season-high 96 rushing yards, highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown scamper that opened the scoring in the first quarter. The senior Peasley will wrap up the regular season with 1,823 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions in addition to 403 rushing yards with seven scores.

Toledo vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Toledo is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Toledo’s last 7 games

Wyoming is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

The Cowboys are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games

Toledo vs. Wyoming Betting Prediction

Take Toledo. I know Dequan Finn is out for the Rockets and I know that’s why most bettors will be on Wyoming today. However, Gleason is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound signal-caller with some experience. He’s not Finn, but he doesn’t have to be for the Rockets to keep this game close.

The Cowboys don’t have much of a pass rush and they struggle to get off the field on third down. That somewhat negates the loss of Finn, who bolted Toledo for Baylor in the transfer portal. Toledo also has an outstanding offensive line so assuming Gleason has time to throw, he should be able to find some space in Wyoming’s secondary.

The other factor is that Wyoming doesn’t control the clock. Yes, the Cowboys will pick up yards in chunks and yes, they’ll put plenty of points on the board. But what happens in the fourth quarter when Wyoming needs to salt clock and it can’t? Toledo will keep this game tight.

Toledo vs. Wyoming Prediction: TOLEDO ROCKETS +3.5