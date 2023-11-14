Toledo vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Rockets laying 9.5 points as road favorite and the total sitting at 50.5 points, what’s the best play in Tuesday night’s Toledo vs. Bowling Green matchup? This MAC contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

303 Toledo Rockets (-9.5) at 304 Bowling Green Falcons (+9.5); o/u 50.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

TV: ESPN2

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Toledo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Toledo Rockets Game Notes

Dequan Finn went 23-for-27 for 407 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, along with 10 rushing yards, against Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night. Finn has multiple touchdown passes in two of the last three games, and in five of the last seven. Next week against Bowling Green, he should be in applicable fantasy lineups.

Bowling Green Falcons Game Notes

Connor Bazelak went 13-for-19 for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception Wednesday night against Kent State. Connor Orth saw some snaps behind Bazelak, but he had an efficient day in a blowout win. Next up for Bowling Green is a date with Toledo next Tuesday night.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

The Rockets are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Toledo is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games when playing Bowling Green

Bowling Green is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Bowling Green’s last 8 games when playing at home against Toledo

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Betting Prediction

Take Toledo. Bowling Green is just 4-12 against the spread in its last 16 games played in the month of November and has dropped 11 out of its last 13 games against Toledo. The Rockets are also 4-1 against the spread in their last five games when playing on the road against the Falcons. Finally, Bowling Green is just 12-29 at the betting window in its last 41 games at home.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Prediction: TOLEDO ROCKETS -9.5