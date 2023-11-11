Texas vs. TCU Week 11 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Texas Longhorns will travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night. With TCU listed as 12.5-point home underdogs and the total sitting at 55 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Texas vs. TCU prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

203 Texas (-12.5) at 204 TCU (+12.5); o/u 55

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ABC

Texas vs. TCU Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Texas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Texas was able to keep their CFB playoff hopes alive as they survived a second half surge by Kansas State. The Longhorns ultimately won in overtime by a score of 33-30. Jonathon Brooks had a nice game in the win as he ran for 112 yards on 22 carries and recorded a TD. Quinn Ewers is expected to start at QB for the Longhorns, after missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury.

TCU Horned Frogs Game Notes

TCU dropped to 4-5 on the year after their 7-point loss to Texas Tech last Thursday. It has been tough sledding for the CFB playoff runners-up, as they have not been able to put it together this year. Josh Hoover threw for 353 yards on 52 attempts in the loss, however he threw two costly INT’s. Hoover will remain the starter against Texas, as Chandler Morris is still working his way back from an injury.

Texas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Texas is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

TCU is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus Texas.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Texas vs. TCU BETTING PREDICTION

Texas escaped in overtime versus Kansas State, while TCU continued to struggle against Texas Tech.

Take the Longhorns here, Ewers is expected to start for Texas and with under center they are just the fair superior team. I like freshman QB Josh Hoover for TCU and think he will eventually be a great QB for the Horned Frogs, however he will likely have his struggles versus a Texas defense that ranks first in the Big 12 allowing only 17.6 ppg. Texas could have easily lost last weekend to Kansas State but found a way to win without their starting QB, now they have title aspirations still in their path. Lay the number, Texas rolls here.

Texas vs. TCU Prediction: Texas -12.5