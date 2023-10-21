Texas vs. Houston Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Texas Longhorns head to TDECU Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face the Houston Cougars. With the Longhorns listed as a big road favorite and the total at 60.5 points. What is the smart bet from Houston? Keep reading for our Texas vs. Houston prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

393 Texas (-23.5) at 394 Houston (+23.5); o/u 60.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Texas vs. Houston Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Texas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Texas is coming off a disappointing loss to Oklahoma in week 6 before their bye last week. Quinten Ewers had a big day in the loss completing 31/37 attempts for 346 yards and tossing a TD. Unfortunately, for Ewers he also threw two INT’s which proved costly for the Longhorns.

Houston Cougars Game Notes

Houston enters this contest after a thrilling last second win where they defeated West Virginia by a score of 41-39. Donavan Smith tossed a 49-yard hail mary to Stephon Johnson on the final play of the game. Smith had a big night, completing 21/27 attempts for 253 yards and four touchdowns. Smith will need another big afternoon against the #8 Longhorns.

Texas vs. Houston Betting Trends

Texas is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 away games.

Houston is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for Houston.

Texas vs. Houston BETTING PREDICTION

Texas enters this contest off a bye week, while Houston had the rollercoaster win last Thursday against West Virginia. I like the over in this one, Houston’s defense can’t stop anyone ranking dead last in the Big 12 in points and yards allowed, Texas is going to be able to score at will. On the other side of the ball for Houston they have looked good, especially QB Donavan Smith who has thrown 8 TD’s and 0 INTs in his last two games. This may be a blowout, but Houston still scores enough to put us over the total.

Texas vs. Houston Prediction: Over 60.5