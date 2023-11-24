    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Texas Tech vs. Texas Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Texas Tech vs. Texas

    Despite the Red Raiders and Longhorns cashing mostly under tickets for bettors this season, is the over the best bet in Friday’s Texas Tech vs. Texas matchup? Kickoff for this rivalry game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    131 Texas Tech Red Raiders (+13.5) at 132 Texas Longhorns (-13.5); o/u 52.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

    DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

    TV: ABC

    Texas Tech vs. Texas Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Texas Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

    Behren Morton was 21-for-35 passing for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 24-23 victory against UCF.

    Morton threw at least two touchdown passes for the fifth time this season. Texas Tech continues to lean heavily on Tahj Brooks who had 24 carries for 182 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Morton and the Red Raiders will finish the regular season at Texas next week.

    Texas Longhorns Game Notes

    Quinn Ewers completed 23 of 33 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 26-16 win versus Iowa State.

    Ewers logged multiple touchdown passes for the fifth time this season as the Longhorns remain on track to play in the Big 12 Championship game. Ewers is having a solid year with 21 total touchdowns compared to just four interceptions. Texas will end the regular season against Texas Tech before potentially playing in the title game.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Texas Tech’s last 5 games when playing Texas

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Texas Tech’s last 8 games on the road

    Texas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Texas’s last 5 games when playing Texas Tech

    Texas Tech vs. Texas Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which hit in the previous five meetings between these two teams and in seven out of the Red Raiders’ last 10 road games versus the Longhorns. The over is also 6-1 in Texas Tech’s last seven games played on a Friday. The under has been profitable for both of these Big 12 teams this season, but when the Red Raiders and Longhorns get to together, the over has been the best bet.

    Texas Tech vs. Texas Prediction: OVER 52.5

