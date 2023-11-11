Texas Tech vs. Kansas Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

No. 16 Kansas will look to improve to 4-2 in Big 12 play when the Jayhawks host Texas Tech at 12:00 p.m. ET. What’s the best bet in this Texas Tech vs. Kansas matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

159 Texas Tech Red Raiders (+3.5) at 160 Kansas Jayhawks (-3.5); o/u 62.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

TV: FS1

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on SMU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

Behren Morton (shoulder) put together his most efficient game of the season, completing 28-of-36 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score in Thursday’s win over TCU.

Morton returned from a shoulder injury after missing action in Week 8 and looked to be fully healthy once again. The sophomore threw for a season-high 282 yards and also completed more than 20 passes for the first time this year. He showed great precision with his passing and completed a pair of long touchdown throws. Morton’s excellent play was able to help the Red Raiders snap a two-game skid and they’ll take the momentum into Lawrence to face the Jayhawks Nov. 11.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Head coach Lance Leipold indicated Monday that Jalon Daniels (back) sat out practice Monday, Matt Tait of the Perpetual Sports Network reports.

Daniels has only appeared in three games this season as he continues to deal with a back injury. In his absence, Jason Bean has been getting work under center.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Betting Trends

The Red Raiders are 15-1 SU in their last 16 games when playing Kansas

Texas Tech is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games when playing on the road against Kansas

Kansas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Kansas’s last 6 games at home

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Betting Prediction

Take Kansas. The Jayhawks have been outstanding at home this season, producing 11 takeaways in their five home games compared to only two in their four road games. Texas Tech has also struggled on the road, posting a 1-3 record with its lone road victory coming against a bad Baylor team. This might be a back-and-forth battle for a while, but eventually KU will pull away.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Prediction: KANSAS JAYHAWKS -3.5