    NCAAF Articles

    Texas Tech vs. BYU Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Following their loss to Kansas State, will Texas Tech be able to bounce back on Saturday night in Provo? Or will BYU cover as a 3-point underdog? Keep reading for our Texas Tech vs. BYU prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    371 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-3.5) at 372 BYU Cougars (+3,5); o/u 50.5

    7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21st, 2023

    LaVell Edwards Stadium

    TV: FS1

    Texas Tech vs. Brigham Young Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, the public is favoring the Cougars in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of public bets are on BYU +3 Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

    Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

    Jake Strong finished last week’s contest with Kansas State after Behren Morton left the contest, and he struggled with three interceptions. In the freshman quarterback’s defense, those were his first snaps at the college level, so he may deliver better results here after a week of preparation, if he’s called upon.

    BYU Cougars Game Notes

    Kedon Slovis had a performance to forget in the loss to TCU, only going 15/34 for 152 yards and an interception. The former Pitt QB has been much better than that here in his first season in Provo, and after tossing multiple touchdowns in four straight games, there’s a good chance he rebounds here against Texas Tech. Slovis has passed for 1,392 yards, with ten touchdowns to four interceptions through six games. 

    TTU is 3-4 against the spread with an 3-4 o/u record 

    BYU is 2-4 ATS, with a 3-3 over/under record 

    Texas Tech vs. BYU Betting Prediction 

    Texas Tech’s questions at the quarterback position will leave this one open for BYU to rebound here at home. The Cougars never got going in Fort Worth against TCU last weekend, and with a pair of road trips looming to Austin and Morgantown, this is a contest they need to win. The BYU defense may also fare well if TTU sends a freshman quarterback out, and I like spotting them the points for this Big 12 matchup. 

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 8 PREDICTION: BYU COUGARS +3.5

