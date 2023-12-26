Texas State vs. Rice First Responder Bowl Betting Prediction

The line in Tuesday’s Texas State vs. Rice SERVPRO First Responder Bowl dropped a full point since it opened. With the Bobcats listed as 3.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 59.5, what’s the best bet for today’s 5:30 p.m. ET kickoff?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

237 Texas State Bobcats (-3.5) vs. 238 Rice Owls (+3.5); o/u 59.5

5:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Texas State vs. Rice Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Rice. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas State Bobcats Game Notes

TJ Finley is available for Texas State’s bowl game against Rice on Dec. 26, Keff Ciardello of the Austin American-Statesman reports. Once again, Finley is expected to play at least one more time for Texas State. That is welcome news for Texas State, who will look to benefit from Finley’s November momentum. He finished the month having completed nearly 70 percent of his 125 passes for 1,084 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rice Owls Game Notes

AJ Padgett was 24-for-37 passing for 255 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 24-21 win over Florida Atlantic. He also had seven rushes for 22 yards.

Padgett tossed three touchdown passes in Saturday’s win, a win which secured bowl eligibility for the Owls. Two of his touchdowns went to tight end Boden Groen, with the other finding Luke McCaffery to no surprise. Depending on when the Owls’ bowl game is scheduled for, Padgett could be in line to start that game if JT Daniels is unable to get out of concussion protocol by then.

Texas State vs. Rice Betting Trends

Texas State is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games

Rice is 4-1-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Rice’s last 6 games

Texas State vs. Rice Betting Prediction

Take Texas State. The Bobcats are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against an opponent from Conference USA. They’ve also won eight out of their last 10 games when they’re listed as a favorite, whereas the Owls are just 12-66 in their last 78 games when playing as the underdog. Rice might have had a shot to win today’s game had J.T. Daniels been healthy. But he’s retiring from football due to injury concerns and thus, backup AJ Padgett will start today.

Texas State vs. Rice Prediction: TEXAS STATE BOBCATS -3.5