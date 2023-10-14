Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Texas A&M Aggies head to Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face the Tennessee Volunteers in this SEC matchup. Tennessee is listed as a small home favorite and the total at 54.5 points. What is the smart bet from Knoxville? Keep reading for our Texas A&M vs. Tennessee prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

131 Texas A&M (+3.0) at 132 Tennessee (-3.0); o/u 54.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

TV: CBS

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Texas A&M. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Texas A&M is coming off a disappointing loss to Alabama last week. A&M played a competitive game losing by a score of 26-20. Turnovers and not capitalizing in the red zone hurt the Aggies against the Tide. A&M will have to have convert their red zone chances into touchdowns this week and protect the ball if they want to bounce back in a tough road game.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Tennessee delivered a dominant performance on both sides of the ball last game out against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Jaylen Wright led the way offensively for the Vols rushing for 123 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. The defense also had a strong game sacking South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler six times. Unfortunately, it was not all good news for the Volunteers against South Carolina, as one of their top wide receivers Bru McCoy suffered a season ending ankle injury in the second quarter.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 away games.

Tennessee is 10-0 SU in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games for Tennessee.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee BETTING PREDICTION

Tennessee enters this contest off a bye week, while Texas A&M dropped a tough game to Alabama. Tennessee is going to look to the run the ball early and often in this contest. They have three legit running backs with Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson. QB Joe Milton can also be extremely effective when he takes off and runs. Look for the rested Volunteers to wear down that A&M defense in the second half and secure a big-time home SEC win.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction: Tennessee -3