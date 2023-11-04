Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Texas A&M heads to Oxford to face #10 Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ESPN. Can the Rebels cover the 3-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Texas A&M is 5-3 straight up this season and 4-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Arkansas and their worst loss came against Miami.

Ole Miss is 7-1 straight up this season and 6-2 against the spread. Their best win came against LSU, and their lone loss came against Alabama.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Matchup & Betting Odds

403 Texas A&M Aggies (+3) at 404 Ole Miss Rebels (-3); o/u 52.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

TV: ESPN

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Ole Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Texas A&M starting running back Le’Veon Moss missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, but he’s probable for this weekend’s game against Ole Miss. Moss has 77 carries for 387 yards and 3 touchdowns in 6 games of action for the Aggies this year.

Aggies senior wide receiver Ainias Smith was the team’s offensive star in their 30-17 victory over South Carolina last weekend. In that game, Smith hauled in 6 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. It was his second 100-yard receiving game of the campaign and his first touchdown reception of the year.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Ole Miss backup X-receiver Zakhari Franklin missed the team’s last game with an undisclosed ailment, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s home date with Texas A&M. Franklin has 4 catches for 38 yards and a touchdown in 3 games of action for the Rebels this season.

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins showed out in his team’s 33-7 home win over Vanderbilt last weekend. In that game, Judkins carried the ball 17 times for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns. For the season, Quinshon Judkins ranks 4th in the SEC in rushing with 691 yards.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Texas A&M.

Ole Miss is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The under is 7-3 in Ole Miss’s last 10 games.

The under is 8-2 in the last 10 games between Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Betting Prediction

Ole Miss has been one of the better teams in the country all season. The Rebels are 7-1 straight up this season with their only loss coming on the road to Alabama. What’s more, Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread this season, which ranks in the top 15 in the nation this year. The Rebels average 193.9 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 18th in the country. Ole Miss averages 6.2 yards per play, which ranks 26th in the nation. The Rebels play fast and often score quickly, which could present a problem for a Texas A&M defense that ranks 81st in the country in yards per point. I like Ole Miss to cover the number at home this weekend.