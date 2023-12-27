Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State TaxAct Texas Bowl Prediction

The Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State matchup will be the final bowl game on Wednesday night, as the two teams will clash in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at 9:00 p.m. ET. Will the Cowboys cover as 3-point favorites or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

247 Texas A&M Aggies (+3) vs. 248 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-3); o/u 54.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Oklahoma State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Jaylen Henderson was 25-for-35 passing for 294 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 42-30 defeat against LSU.

Despite the loss, Henderson once again shined for the Aggies. Since becoming the starting quarterback, he has tossed six touchdowns in three contests. He also rushed for two more scores over that span. There is much uncertainty at A&M following the firing of coach Jimbo Fisher, but the Aggies may want to try and keep Henderson at quarterback no matter which new coach eventually gets hired.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Ollie Gordon will return to Oklahoma State for the 2024 season, Scott Wright of The Oklahoman reports.

Gordon’s presence in the Cowboys roster for 2024 represents a huge boost for Oklahoma State. The All-American running back led the nation in rushing yards with 1,614 and won the Doak Walker Award as college football’s top running back.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Texas A&M’s last 9 games when playing Oklahoma State

Texas A&M is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State is 5-0-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Texas A&M

Oklahoma State is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Texas A&M

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Betting Prediction

Take Texas A&M. Perhaps I’m overthinking things, but I can’t fathom why the Aggies are only 3-point underdogs. Texas A&M was hit as badly in the transfer portal as any team in the nation. Mike Elko was hired to turn things around in College Station, but he won’t be a part of tonight’s game. Fran Brown is the interim coach tonight for A&M, but he has one foot out the door as he’ll be the new defensive coordinator at Syracuse next season. No Evan Stewart or Ainias Smith. No chance, right?

And yet…the Aggies are only a 3-point dog.

Here’s what I think happens tonight: Oklahoma State attempts to lean on Gordon – and rightfully so. But A&M does a decent job of containing the all-world back and forces the Cowboys to be too one dimensional. Even without his top two receivers, Jaylen Henderson makes enough throws against a suspect OK State defense and the Aggies hang around long enough to make this a field goal game either way.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: TEXAS A&M AGGIES +3