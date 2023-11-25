Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

SEC foes meet at Tiger Stadium on Saturday when LSU hosts Texas A&M at 12:00 p.m. ET. Will the Tigers cover as a 13.5-point home favorites or are the Aggies the best bet in today’s Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

225 Texas A&M Aggies (+13.5) at 226 LSU Tigers (-13.5); o/u 66.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ESPN

Texas A&M vs. LSU Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on LSU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Max Johnson is not slated to be the starting quarterback in Texas A&M’s game Saturday at LSU, Matt Zenitz of On3.com reports.

Jaylen Henderson is expected to be the starting quarterback again. He has logged multiple touchdowns in each of his last two starts. As for Johnson, it appears the best that he can hope in Week 13 is for splitting snaps under center. Ideally for him, he can shine with his limited opportunities to help A&M qualify for a bowl game he can excel in.

LSU Tigers Game Notes

Jayden Daniels completed 25-of-30 passes for 413 yards and six touchdowns Saturday against Georgia State, while also rushing 10 times for 96 yards and two more scores.

Regardless of the caliber of the opponent, this was simply a staggering performance by Daniels, who accounted for eight touchdowns and over 500 yards of offense in the 56-14 romp. Daniels has passed for over 3,500 yards and 36 touchdowns, while racking up over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 more touchdowns on the ground. He is a legitimate candidate for the Heisman trophy heading into the regular season finale against Texas A&M.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Texas A&M’s last 7 games when playing Louisiana State

Texas A&M is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games

Louisiana State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Louisiana State is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Texas A&M

Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has now cashed in 14 out of LSU’s last 15 games overall and in five out of Texas A&M’s last seven games against LSU. The over has also hit in five out of the Tigers’ last seven games overall and in eight out of his last 11 home games. The over in LSU games has been a cash cow this season. No reason to believe that gravy train will end any time soon.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction: OVER 66.5