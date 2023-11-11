Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

What’s the best bet when it comes to Saturday’s Tennessee vs. Missouri SEC matchup? Kickoff between the No. 13 Vols and the No. 14 Tigers is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Faurot Field in Columbia, MO.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

195 Tennessee Volunteers (-2.5) at 196 Missouri Tigers (+2.5); o/u 57.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Missouri Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Missouri. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Joe Milton completed 11 of 14 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 59-3 victory against Connecticut. He also had two rushes for seven yards with one touchdown.

Milton averaged an absurd 18.1 yards per pass attempt in this one, and his day ended early due to the blowout nature of it. The senior signal-caller still tallied three touchdowns on the day, including his fifth rushing score of the year. On deck is a Missouri defense yielding 229.1 passing yards per game to opponents this year, though the Tigers also allow two passing scores per contest.

Missouri Tigers Game Notes

Brady Cook was 14-for-29 passing for 212 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Saturday’s 30-21 loss versus Georgia. He also had 10 rushes for 39 yards.

Playing a tough Georgia defense brought out the worst in Cook, as he logged more interceptions than touchdowns for the first time across 2023. He will look to bounce back Saturday against Tennessee. Cook began 2023 with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions across September. But since then, he has failed to throw more touchdowns than interceptions during three of his last four games.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Trends

The Vols are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

Tennessee is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The Tigers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games

Missouri is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Prediction

Take Missouri. The Tigers have a similar offense to Kentucky, which moved the ball well through the air against Tennessee two weeks ago in Lexington, KY. Where the Wildcats failed is defending the Vols speed on defense. Missouri needs to shutdown the edges to take away the Vols’ rushing attack. If they can do that, their offense will take care of the rest.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction: MISSOURI TIGERS -2.5