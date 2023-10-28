    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    SEC rivals clash in Lexington, KY on Saturday night when Kentucky hosts Tennessee at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Wildcats cash as a home dog or are the Vols the better bet in this Tennessee vs. Kentucky matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    125 Tennessee Volunteers (-3.5) at 126 Kentucky Wildcats (+3.5); o/u 50.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

    Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

    TV: ESPN

    Tennessee vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Tennessee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

    Joe Milton completed 28 of 41 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 34-20 defeat against Alabama. He also had 15 rushes for 59 yards. Milton actually played rather well against a tough opponent, though could not hold onto the lead after the Vols raced out to a 13-0 start. Red zone issues also plagued the Vols. Milton has tossed at least one touchdown in every game this season, but has yet to go over 300 yards passing in any contest. The Vols visit Kentucky next weekend.

    Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

    Devin Leary completed 14 of 27 passes for 120 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 38-21 defeat versus Missouri. He also rushed for an additional touchdown. Leary accounted for all of the scoring in the Kentucky loss, though also threw two picks and failed to throw for 130 yards in the third-straight game. The Wildcats have a bye before a date with a ranked Tennessee squad.

    The Volunteers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Kentucky

    Tennessee is 22-3 SU in its last 25 games when playing Kentucky

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Kentucky’s last 5 games

    Kentucky is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Tennessee vs. Kentucky Betting Prediction

    Take Tennessee. The Vols have dominated this series, winning 25 out of the last 28 meetings with Kentucky. Tennessee is also 20-7 against the spread in its last 27 games the Wildcats and is 9-3 at the betting window in its last 12 games when playing Kentucky on the road.

    Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction: TENNESSEE VOLS -3.5

