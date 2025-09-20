Temple vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Can Georgia Tech win big?

Unranked Temple heads to Atlanta to face #18 Georgia Tech at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on the CW Network. Can the Yellow Jackets cover the 24.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Temple vs. Georgia Tech betting prediction.

Temple is 2-1 straight up and 2-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against UMass and their only loss came against Oklahoma.

Georgia Tech is 3-0 straight up and 3-0 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Clemson, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Temple vs. Georgia Tech Matchup & Betting Odds

315 Temple Owls (+24.5) at 316 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-24.5); o/u 52.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 20, 2025

Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: The CW Network

Temple vs. Georgia Tech Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Georgia Tech. With that said, this page is updated frequently, so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Temple Owls Game Notes

Temple running back Joquez Smith (foot), wide receiver Tyler Stewart (lower body), and tight end Jake Woods (hamstring) are all officially listed as questionable to play against Georgia Tech on Saturday. The biggest potential losses of the group listed above would be Smith and Stewart. Smith has 7 carries for 21 yards and 1 catch for 12 yards and a touchdown this season. Stewart is listed as the team’s backup slot receiver on the unofficial depth chart.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Notes

Georgia Tech defensive back Savion Riley, running back Trelain Maddox, and running back Chad Alexander will all miss Saturday’s game against Temple with undisclosed injuries. Riley had 3 total tackles in the team’s Week 1 win over Colorado. Maddox is listed as the team’s third-string running back on the unofficial depth chart.

Yellow Jackets guard Tana Alo-Tupuola and defensive back D.J. Moore are officially listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries ahead of Saturday’s contest.

Temple vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Temple is 5-9 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of the 2023 season.

The Owls are 2-9 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2023 season.

Georgia Tech is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Georgia Tech is 8-4-1 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2023 season.

Temple vs. Georgia Tech Betting Prediction

Georgia Tech might be for real. The Yellow Jackets opened the season by going to Boulder and beating Colorado, 27-20. Following that, the Yellow Jackets soundly defeated Gardner-Webb 59-12 in Week 2. Next, Georgia Tech defeated Clemson at home last week, 24-21. Interestingly enough, that game might be the toughest ACC game the Yellow Jackets play all year.

A few additional numbers should make the case for Georgia Tech to cover this game. To that end, the Yellow Jackets are 7-5 ATS in non-conference games and 11-7 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of the 2023 season. Additionally, the Yellow Jackets are 3-1-1 ATS as a home favorite and 5-4 ATS after a win since the start of last season. The pick is Georgia Tech -24.5 points over Temple at Bovada.lv.