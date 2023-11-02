TCU vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Red Raiders laying a field goal and the total sitting at 59.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s TCU vs. Texas Tech matchup? Kickoff for this Big 12 contest is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

311 TCU Horned Frogs (+3) at 312 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-3); o/u 59.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPN

TCU vs. Texas Tech Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Texas Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

TCU Horned Frogs Game Notes

Head coach Sonny Dykes indicated Monday that Chandler Morris (knee) is ahead of schedule but not likely to play in Thursday’s matchup against Texas Tech, Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Morris suffered a knee injury during the game against Iowa State and has been working his way back with hopes of being available for the matchup against Texas on Nov 11. The sophomore quarterback has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,513 yards to go along 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

Head coach Joey McGuire indicated Monday that Behren Morton (undisclosed) was able to log a full practice Sunday and is probable to play in Thursday’s matchup against TCU, Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports.

After missing the previous game against BYU, Morton is now in line to see the field Thursday following the team’s Week 9 bye. The sophomore quarterback has thrown for five touchdowns and one interception across his last three outings. Should he be unavailable, backups Jake Strong or Brady Boyd would get opportunities under center.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Texas Christian’s last 7 games

Texas Christian is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Texas Tech

Texas Tech is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Texas Tech’s last 11 games at home

TCU vs. Texas Tech Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is 5-2 in the Red Raiders’ last seven games overall. The under has also hit in six of the Horned Frogs’ last seven games overall and is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these Big 12 foes.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Prediction: UNDER 59.5