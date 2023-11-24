TCU vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

The Sooners have fared well at the betting window in previous meetings with the Horned Frogs but are they the wise bet in Friday’s TCU vs. Oklahoma matchup? Kickoff for this Big 12 contest is set for 12:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

123 TCU Horned Frogs (+9.5) at 124 Oklahoma Sooners (-9.5); o/u 63.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

TV: FOX

TCU vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Oklahoma. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

TCU Horned Frogs Game Notes

Josh Hoover was 24-for-29 passing for 412 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 42-17 victory over Baylor. He also had three rushes for 22 yards with one touchdown.

Hoover has thrown for over 300 passing yards in four of his last five games. He’s been a suitable replacement for Chandler Morris who did see limited action in the blowout of the Bears. Hoover has played well enough to deserve a start at Oklahoma in the regular season finale. The Horned Frogs will be playing for bowl eligibility in that game.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Coach Brent Venables indicated Monday that Dillon Gabriel (upper body) is trending towards playing in Friday’s matchup against TCU, OU Daily Sports reports.

Gabriel exited last week’s game early after suffering an upper body injury. The senior quarterback was feared to have gone down with a significant injury but could actually be available for the season finale against the Horned Frogs. More news will surface regarding his availability.

TCU vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Texas Christian’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Oklahoma

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Texas Christian’s last 10 games

Oklahoma is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Oklahoma is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Texas Christian

TCU vs. Oklahoma Betting Prediction

Take the Sooners, who are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against the Horned Frogs. They’ve also covered in five of their last six games at home, whereas TCU is just 1-4 at the betting window in its last five games away from Fort Worth. Finally, the Horned Frogs are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven Big 12 games.

TCU vs. Oklahoma Prediction: OKLAHOMA SOONERS -9.5