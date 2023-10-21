TCU vs. Kansas State Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The TCU Horned Frogs will travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State on Saturday night. With Kansas State listed as a 6.0-point home favorite and the total sitting at 59.5 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our TCU vs. Kansas State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

397 TCU (+6.0) at 398 Kansas State (-6.0); o/u 59.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

TV: ESPN

TCU vs. Kansas State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

TCU Horned Frogs Game Notes

TCU improved to 4-3 on the season after their 44-11 route against the BYU Cougars. Josh Hoover had a massive day in his first career start completing 37/58 passes for 439 yards and four TD’s. Hoover will be faced with a tougher task against K-State, but if Hoover is able to have a similar production as last weekend the Frogs may be in store for a big road win.

Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

Kansas State bounced back from a week 6 loss by defeating Texas Teach by a score of 38-21 in week 7. The Wildcats had a big day on the ground rushing for 272 total yards. Backup QB, Avery Johnson saw his first action since Sept 16. He made the most of his opportunity recording five touchdowns on the ground for K-State while throwing for 77 yards.

TCU vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Kansas State is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

TCU is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 road games.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 games for TCU.

TCU vs. Kansas State BETTING PREDICTION

Kansas State returns home after a road win against Texas Tech. For TCU, they are coming off a win last weekend against BYU. For both teams, the freshman QB’s were the story last Saturday. Josh Hoover tossed for over 400 yards for the Horned Frogs in his first career start, while K-State’s Avery Johnson ran for five touchdowns while splitting time with Will Howard.

This is going to be a tall order for Hoover in his first true road start, however I think he can keep TCU close. Hoover was incredible last week; he looked calm in the pocket and delivered some excellent balls. TCU has revenge on their mind after K-State defeated them in the Big-12 title game last year. With no Deuce Vaughn this year for the Wildcats, 6 points is to many.

TCU vs. Kansas State Prediction: TCU +6.0