TCU vs Arizona State Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

Friday night in Tempe features No. 24 TCU visiting Arizona State in a non-conference clash on FOX. Below we compare opening odds to current odds, public money, injuries, weather, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For broader context, hit the CFB public betting trends and the College Football hub.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Game Snapshot

Matchup: No. 24 TCU at Arizona State

No. 24 TCU at Arizona State Date/Time: Fri, Sept. 26, 9:00 p.m. ET

Fri, Sept. 26, 9:00 p.m. ET TV: FOX

FOX Venue: Mountain America Stadium (Tempe, AZ)

Opening Odds

Spread Moneyline Total Notes TCU −2.5 TCU −135 / ASU +115 54.5 Horned Frogs opened small road favorite with mid-50s total.

Current Odds

Spread Moneyline Total Move (open→now) ASU −2.5 (flip) TCU +106 / ASU −128 (moved off TCU fav) 55.0–55.5 (tick up) Market flipped favorite to ASU; total climbed ~1 point.

💸 Want the best number? Compare live lines before you bet 🏈

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): Early public leaned TCU (~55–60%)

Early public leaned TCU (~55–60%) Money % (Spread): Sharper buy on ASU flipped the line (~60% handle)

Sharper buy on ASU flipped the line (~60% handle) Total Market: Over bets pushed total into mid-55s range; public tends to chase primetime Overs.

Injuries & Weather

Injuries: TCU monitoring OL depth (two questionable). ASU banged up at WR (day-to-day) but QB1 cleared from minor shoulder knock.

TCU monitoring OL depth (two questionable). ASU banged up at WR (day-to-day) but QB1 cleared from minor shoulder knock. Weather: Desert night — upper-80s at kickoff cooling quickly, negligible wind, zero rain risk.

Trends That Matter

TCU 2–6 ATS in last eight road games vs Power-5.

ASU 5–2 to the Over in past seven September games.

Line flipped from TCU road chalk to ASU home favorite — signal on sharper money.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Over 55 — both defenses thin, tempo likely quick; number moved but still playable mid-50s.

Buy up to: 55.5

55.5 Sell down to: 54 (avoid chasing if it drops under key bands)

54 (avoid chasing if it drops under key bands) Alt options: ASU −2.5 with Over 52.5 small SGP for plus money.

🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.