TCU vs Arizona State Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

Friday night in Tempe features No. 24 TCU visiting Arizona State in a non-conference clash on FOX. Below we compare opening odds to current odds, public money, injuries, weather, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For broader context, hit the CFB public betting trends and the College Football hub.
Game Snapshot
- Matchup: No. 24 TCU at Arizona State
- Date/Time: Fri, Sept. 26, 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Venue: Mountain America Stadium (Tempe, AZ)
Opening Odds
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Notes
|TCU −2.5
|TCU −135 / ASU +115
|54.5
|Horned Frogs opened small road favorite with mid-50s total.
Current Odds
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Move (open→now)
|ASU −2.5 (flip)
|TCU +106 / ASU −128 (moved off TCU fav)
|55.0–55.5 (tick up)
|Market flipped favorite to ASU; total climbed ~1 point.
Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves
- Tickets % (Spread): Early public leaned TCU (~55–60%)
- Money % (Spread): Sharper buy on ASU flipped the line (~60% handle)
- Total Market: Over bets pushed total into mid-55s range; public tends to chase primetime Overs.
Injuries & Weather
- Injuries: TCU monitoring OL depth (two questionable). ASU banged up at WR (day-to-day) but QB1 cleared from minor shoulder knock.
- Weather: Desert night — upper-80s at kickoff cooling quickly, negligible wind, zero rain risk.
Trends That Matter
- TCU 2–6 ATS in last eight road games vs Power-5.
- ASU 5–2 to the Over in past seven September games.
- Line flipped from TCU road chalk to ASU home favorite — signal on sharper money.
Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Over 55 — both defenses thin, tempo likely quick; number moved but still playable mid-50s.
- Buy up to: 55.5
- Sell down to: 54 (avoid chasing if it drops under key bands)
- Alt options: ASU −2.5 with Over 52.5 small SGP for plus money.
More CFB betting coverage
