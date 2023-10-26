    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    ACC rivals meet in Blacksburg, VA on Thursday night where Virginia Tech will host Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the Hokies listed as slight home favorites and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    111 Syracuse Orange (+2.5) at 112 Virginia Tech Hokies (-2.5); o/u 47.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

    Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

    TV: ESPN

    Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Virginia Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Syracuse Orange Game Notes

    Garrett Shrader completed 9 of 21 passes for 99 yards during Saturday’s 41-3 defeat against Florida State. He also had seven rushes for -10 yards. Shrader had his worst day on the year as he couldn’t get away from the Florida State defense. Things should get a bit easier next week as Syracuse will travel to Virginia Tech.

    Virginia Tech Hokies Game Notes

    Grant Wells (ankle) is close to 75 percent healthy, David Cunningham of Tech Sideline reports. Head coach Brent Pry said Wells is close to 75 percent healthy, and that he’s currently mobile enough to protect himself, but isn’t quite ready to make plays with his feet. Wells has missed the last five games with his ankle injury, but it finally appears he is on the right trajectory to play again soon. The bye week this week will give him extra time to get healthy ahead of the Oct. 26 clash versus Syracuse.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Syracuse’s last 5 games

    Syracuse is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Virginia Tech

    Virginia Tech is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Virginia Tech’s last 9 games at home

    Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under has cashed in 22 of the Hokies’ last 29 games when playing on a Thursday. It is also 10-2 in the Orange’s last 12 games when playing against a conference opponent. Speaking of Syracuse, the under is a perfect six for six in the Orange’s last five games and is 12-5 in their last 17 games dating back to last season.

    Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Prediction: UNDER 47.5

