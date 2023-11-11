Stanford vs. Oregon State State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Stanford heads to Corvallis to face #12 Oregon State at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday on the Pac-12 Network. Can the Beavers cover the 21.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Stanford vs. Oregon State betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Stanford is 3-6 straight up this season and 5-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Washington State and their worst loss came against Sacramento State.

Oregon State is 7-2 straight up this season and 5-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Utah, and their worst loss came against Washington State.

Stanford vs. Oregon State Matchup & Betting Odds

181 Stanford Cardinal (+21.5) at 182 Oregon State Beavers (-21.5); o/u 51.5

5:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. Oregon State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Oregon State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stanford Cardinal Game Notes

Stanford wide receiver John Humphreys underwent a knee procedure and he’ll be out for the foreseeable future. Humphreys has 5 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in two games of action for the Cardinal this season.

Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek (upper body) and running back Casey Filkins (undisclosed) are both listed as questionable for Saturday’s road clash with Oregon State. Yurosek is third on the team with 239 receiving yards and Filkins is second on the club with 215 rushing yards this season.

Oregon State Beavers Game Notes

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was tremendous in his team’s 26-19 road win over Colorado last Saturday. In that contest, Martinez ran for 115 yards on 21 carries. Martinez leads the Pac-12 in rushing with 878 yards this season.

Colorado couldn’t contain Oregon State defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield Jr. last weekend. The senior from Plantation, Florida notched 3 sacks against the Buffaloes to bring his season total to 7 in 2023. Chatfield is fourth in the Pac-12 in sacks so far this year.

Stanford vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Stanford is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Oregon State.

The over is 29-25 in Oregon State’s games since 2019.

Stanford is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The over is 33-29-2 in Stanford’s games since 2018.

Stanford is 3-1 ATS as the road team this year.

Stanford vs. Oregon State Betting Prediction

The Cardinal might only be 3-6 straight up this season, but they are 5-4 against the spread. Stanford has covered big spreads of 13 points or more against Washington State, Washington, Colorado, and Arizona this season. Stanford may not win these games, but they are scrappy and have shown that they are willing to fight to stay in them.

For Oregon State, this has all the makings of a trap game. The Beavers host Washington next weekend in a massive game that could see the Huskies coming into Corvallis undefeated. Oregon State could sneak into the Pac-12 championship game with wins in their final three contests of the regular season. I don’t think they’ll lose outright to Stanford this weekend, but I do think the game will be closer than the oddsmakers have predicted. I like the Cardinal to cover another substantial number on the road in Corvallis on Saturday.