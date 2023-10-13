Stanford vs. Colorado, 10/13/23 Betting Odds & Prediction

Colorado is laying 11.5 as a home favorite against Stanford on Friday night in Boulder, CO. Is that too many points to lay with the Buffs? We’ve got betting odds, trends and a prediction for tonight’s Stanford vs. Colorado matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

123 Stanford Cardinal (+11.5) at 124 Colorado Buffaloes (-11.5); o/u 59.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 13, 2023

Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV: ESPN

Stanford vs. Colorado Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Colorado. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stanford Cardinal Game Notes

Ashton Daniels was taken to the locker room after an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit and is questionable to return to Saturday’s game against Oregon, Cardinal Country reports. The hit looked nasty, and it’s unclear whether Daniels will be able to return under center while he’s probably being evaluated for concussion symptoms. Justin Lamson, who has seen plenty of time under center as well while Stanford continue to use a committee-based approach at quarterback, will take over for the sophomore signal-caller.

Colorado Buffaloes Game Notes

Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders said Travis Hunter (abdomen) could be available Friday against Stanford, Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera reports. Sanders noted that in order for Hunter to play, he has to be in shape and show no signs of being a liability. However, the head coach also said there is a “tremendous chance” of that happening, which he publicized presumably after observing Hunter recently practicing again. So for now, Hunter’s availability status is questionable for Friday.

Stanford vs. Colorado Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Stanford’s last 6 games when playing Colorado

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Stanford’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Colorado’s last 6 games when playing Stanford

The over/under has gone OVER in 12 of Colorado’s last 17 games

Stanford vs. Colorado Betting Prediction

Take Stanford. This is a major clash in styles. While Colorado plays at a breakneck pace, Stanford plays at a crawl. The Cardinal should keep the ball for 35-plus minutes tonight; the question is whether or not Stanford can come up with enough stops to stay within the points. Colorado’s offense is incredible, but its defense is still allowing plenty of scoring opportunities. Arizona State controlled the game a week ago and nearly pulled off the upset as a 4.5-point home dog. I don’t see Stanford with a chance to pull off the outright upset, but I do expect the Cardinal to keep the game within 10.

Stanford vs. Colorado Prediction: STANFORD CARDINAL +11.5