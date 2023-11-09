    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Southern Miss vs. UL Lafayette Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    By Updated:
    Southern Miss vs. UL Lafayette
    Dec 18, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux looks on against Marshall Thundering Herd during the first half of the 2021 New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    With the Ragin Cajuns laying 10.5 as a home favorite and the total sitting at 50.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Southern Miss vs. UL Lafayette matchup? Kickoff for this Sun Belt matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    117 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (+10.5) at 118 UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns (-10.5); o/u 50.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 9, 2023

    Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

    TV: ESPNU

    Southern Miss vs. UL Lafayette Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Southern Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Southern Miss Eagles Game Notes

    Billy Wiles was 11-for-23 passing for 200 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 24-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe. He also had five rushes for zero yards.

    Despite completing just 11 passes, Wiles managed to reach the 200-yard mark with a touchdown and a pick. Since being benched in Week 8, Wiles has bounced back with 487 passing yards and a 2:1 TD:INT across two games.

    UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns Game Notes

    Head coach Michael Desormeaux indicated Monday that Chandler Fields will be the starter for Thursday’s game against Souther Miss, Wil Herren of KADN News15 reports.

    With teammate Zeon Chriss (leg) ruled out for this game, Fields will get the starting nod against the Golden Eagles. In relief duty during last Saturday’s game, the redshirt junior quarterback completed 10 of 17 passes for 92 yards and one interception.

    The Golden Eagles are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games when playing Louisiana-Lafayette

    Southern Miss is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Louisiana-Lafayette

    Louisiana-Lafayette is 16-3 SU in its last 19 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 21 of Louisiana-Lafayette’s last 25 games at home

    Southern Miss vs. UL Lafayette Betting Prediction

    Take Southern Miss. In their last eight games against UL Lafayette, the Golden Eagles are a perfect 8-0 against the spread. They’re also a perfect 9-0 straight up in their last nine games against the Ragin Cajuns. Finally, UL Lafayette is just 3-7 at the betting window in its last 10 games.

    Southern Miss vs. UL Lafayette Prediction: SOUTHERN MISS GOLDEN EAGLES +10.5

