Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Prediction & Betting Odds

With the Jaguars listed as 17.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 51.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Southern Miss vs. South Alabama matchup? Kickoff for this Sun Belt matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

305 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (+17.5) at 306 South Alabama Jaguars (-17.5); o/u 51.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 15, 2023

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

TV: ESPN2

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on South Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles Game Notes

Billy Wiles completed 15 of 26 passes for 166 yards during Saturday’s 17-13 loss versus Old Dominion. He also had five rushes for one yard. For the third time in six games, Wiles was held to fewer than 200 yards passing. He also failed to lead a single touchdown drive, with the Golden Eagles’ lone touchdown coming off a punt return in the first quarter. While Southern Miss has struggled to open up 2023, Wiles has frequently been thrust into a larger workload in negative game scripts.

South Alabama Jaguars Game Notes

Carter Bradley completed 20 of 29 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 55-7 victory against Louisiana-Monroe. After finishing Week 5 with 299 passing yards, Bradley surpassed the 300-yard milestone for the first time all season Saturday. The senior signal caller has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive games and owns an 11:5 TD:INT through six contests.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Southern Miss’s last 12 games

Southern Miss is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 8 of South Alabama’s last 11 games

South Alabama is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over has cashed in five of Southern Miss’ last seven games and in five of South Alabama’s seven games. The over is also 6-2 in the Golden Eagles’ last eight games against Sun Belt opponents. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Jaguars’ last six games against opponents from the Sun Belt.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Prediction: OVER 51.5