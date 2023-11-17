South Florida vs. UTSA Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Roadrunners laying a whopping 16.5 points and the total sitting at 66.5, what’s the smart play in Friday night’s South Florida vs. UTSA matchup? Kickoff for this conference contest is set for 9:00 p.m. ET from San Antonio, TX.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

315 South Florida Bulls (+16.5) at 316 UTSA Roadrunners (-16.5); o/u 66.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 17, 2023

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN2

South Florida vs. UTSA Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on South Florida. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

South Florida Bulls Game Notes

Byrum Brown was 18-for-26 passing for 316 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 27-23 win over Temple. He also had 15 rushes for -14 yards with one touchdown.

Brown did not quite live up to last week’s five touchdown performance, but he still played quite well Saturday versus Temple. He scored his ninth rushing touchdown of the season despite losing 14 yards on the ground in the game and threw a 32-yard touchdown to Khafre Brown in the first quarter. He also threw an interception though, his fifth in his last five starts.

UTSA Roadrunners Game Notes

Frank Harris was 15-for-24 passing for 175 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 34-14 win over Rice. He also had six rushes for 31 yards.

Harris played well Saturday, completing 62.5 percent of his passes and tossing a touchdown, but did not have to do much with the run-game working and the game getting out of hand fairly early on. With so much attention going into the Roadrunners’ rushing attack, Harris has tossed just one touchdown in the past two weeks, a slightly concerning sign from a fantasy perspective.

South Florida vs. UTSA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of South Florida’s last 8 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of South Florida’s last 7 games

Texas-San Antonio is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Texas-San Antonio is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games at home

South Florida vs. UTSA Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 5-2 in South Florida’s last seven games overall and 6-2 in UTSA’s last eight games played on a Friday. The over is also 6-2 in the Bulls’ last eight games on the road and has hit in eight out of South Florida’s last 11 games when facing fellow Conference USA foes.

South Florida vs. UTSA Prediction: OVER 66.5