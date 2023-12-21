South Florida vs. Syracuse Boca Raton Bowl Betting Prediction

The 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl matchup pits South Florida vs. Syracuse at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night. With the Orange listed as 3.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 55.5, what’s the best bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

218 South Florida Bulls (+3.5) vs. 217 Syracuse Orange (-3.5); o/u 55.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

South Florida vs. Syracuse Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Syracuse. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

South Florida Bulls Game Notes

Byrum Brown has announced that he will return to USF for the 2024 season, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brown has revealed that he intends to rejoin the Bulls next season after much speculation that he would leave the program and enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore quarterback was effective in his first season as a starter, throwing for 3,078 yards (257-of-401), 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Barring an unlikely transfer portal grab, Brown would be the Bulls’ presumed starter again in 2024.

Syracuse Orange Game Notes

Braden Davis is listed as the starting quarterback for Syracuse’s bowl game Thursday against South Florida, Emily Leiker of Syracuse.com reports. Garrett Shrader underwent season-ending shoulder surgery and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson is not part of Syracuse’s updated depth chart, paving way for Davis as a starter. 2023 has been peculiar for him thus far, as his five scrimmage yards this year indicate. Six of them are receiving yards, and they are canceled out by his one reception for -6 passing yards.

South Florida vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

The Bulls are 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games when playing Syracuse

South Florida is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games when playing Syracuse

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Syracuse’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Syracuse’s last 7 games when playing South Florida

South Florida vs. Syracuse Betting Prediction

Take South Florida. As noted above, Davis will start for Syracuse with Shrader out and Wilson not on the Orange’s current depth chart. Davis has barely played for a Syracuse program that went just 6-6 this season. The Orange are just 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Bulls, who are 8-3 against the number in their last 11 games when listed as the underdog.

South Florida vs. Syracuse Prediction: SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS +3.5