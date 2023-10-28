South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Unranked South Carolina heads to College Station to face unranked Texas A&M at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ESPN. Can the Gamecocks cover the 16.5-point spread as road underdogs this weekend? Our South Carolina vs. Texas A&M betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

South Carolina is 2-5 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Mississippi State and their worst loss came against Florida.

Texas A&M is 4-3 straight up this season and 4-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Auburn, and their worst loss came against Miami.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Matchup & Betting Odds

201 South Carolina Gamecocks (+16.5) at 202 Texas A&M Aggies (-16.5); o/u 52

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Kyle Field, College Station, TX

TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on South Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

South Carolina Gamecocks Game Notes

South Carolina starting wide receiver Ahmarean Brown is doubtful for this weekend’s game with a hamstring injury. Brown has 15 catches for 155 yards for the Gamecocks this year. Gamecocks starting wide receiver Xavier Legette left last week’s game with an upper-body injury, and he’s officially questionable for Saturday’s game. Legette leads South Carolina in receptions (38), receiving yards (736), and receiving touchdowns (3) in 2023.

South Carolina starting right tackle Vershon Lee is questionable for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Lee has played in 28 games and started 17 contests in his career with the Gamecocks.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Aggies quarterback Connor Weigman is out for the season with an ankle injury. Weigman had thrown for 979 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions while posting a passer rating of 156.8 before getting injured. Texas A&M has turned to sophomore lefty Max Johnson to replace Weigman. Johnson is the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson. Max Johnson has been okay this season as he’s completed 56.8% of his passes for 898 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions while posting a QBR of 59.2 in 6 games of action.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

The over is 7-3 in South Carolina’s last 10 games.

Texas A&M is 22-22-1 ATS in conference games since 2018.

The over is 36-32 in South Carolina’s games since 2018.

The under is 69-61-2 in Texas A&M’s games since 2013.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Betting Prediction

Texas A&M is coming off of back-to-back losses to Alabama and Tennessee on October 7th and October 14th. In both of those games, Aggies QB Max Johnson threw at least 1 interception and took at least 2 sacks. He looked shaky when he was pressed into starting duty last season, and he’s struggled again this year. I’d be hesitant to lay more than two touchdowns with Max Johnson as the quarterback.

South Carolina has fifth-year senior Spencer Rattler at quarterback. Rattler was a 5-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals.com. Furthermore, Spencer Rattler was considered the #1 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class. He has thrown 1,147 career college passes for 9,562 yards and 69 touchdowns. He has the physical talent and ability to be an elite quarterback, and he’s flashed greatness at various points in his career. Rattler kept South Carolina within 10 points of Georgia and 2 points of Florida this season, and I can see him having a big game and keeping his team within 16 points of Texas A&M on Saturday. I’m taking the Gamecocks and the points in College Station.