South Carolina vs. Missouri Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

SEC foes will clash in Columbia, MO on Saturday afternoon when No. 20 Missouri hosts South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET. Are the Tigers a safe bet to cover as a 7.5-point home favorite? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for today’s South Carolina vs. Missouri matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

409 South Carolina Gamecocks (+7.5) at 410 Missouri Tigers (-7.5); o/u 57.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

TV: SEC Network

South Carolina vs. Missouri Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on South Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

South Carolina Gamecocks Game Notes

Spencer Rattler completed 23 of 30 passes for 313 yards, four touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 41-39 defeat to Florida. He also had seven rushes for 46 yards. Rattler crossed the 300-yard passing mark for the third time in 2023. He also threw at least three touchdowns in a game for the third time this season. Rattler has been a tad inconsistent this year though is certainly capable of the big offensive outburst. The Gamecocks will need to score a lot of points to keep pace with Mizzou next weekend.

Missouri Tigers Game Notes

Brady Cook is listed as probable to play in Saturday’s game against South Carolina, Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Cook gets a probable tag for a second week straight and should fully be expected to play once again. The redshirt junior has thrown for 2,030 yards and 14 touchdowns along with three interceptions through seven games so far which has earned himself a place on the Manning Award mid-season watchlist.

South Carolina vs. Missouri Betting Trends

The over/under has gone UNDER in 9 of South Carolina’s last 11 games when playing Missouri

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of South Carolina’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Missouri

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Missouri’s last 5 games

Missouri is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

South Carolina vs. Missouri Betting Prediction

Take Mizzou. South Carolina couldn’t stop Florida’s passing game and allowed 487 passing yards to Mississippi State. Cook and the Tigers’ passing game has been outstanding and should rack up plenty of yards and points today at home. On the other side, Rattler has performed very well, but the offensive line can’t protect him. Eventually, the three-and-outs will pile up and the Tigers will pull away in the second half.

South Carolina vs. Missouri Prediction: MISSOURI TIGERS -7.5