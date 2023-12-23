South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan 68 Ventures Bowl Prediction

Is 17.5 too much to lay with the favorite in Saturday’s South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan matchup? The 68 Ventures Bowl will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

229 South Alabama Jaguars (-17.5) at 230 Eastern Michigan Eagles (+17.5); o/u 44.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Eastern Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

South Alabama Jaguars Game Notes

Head coach Kane Womack relayed that Carter Bradley (knee) is “throwing the ball pretty well right now,” and indicated he’s benefitted from the extra rest leading up to the bowl, Creg Stephenson of AL.com reports. “He’s moving around fairly well. So we’re probably in a position to where he can do what he needs to do on game day. We’ll still kind of decide what that looks like in the next couple of days here as we get closer, in terms of who is going in the game first. We’re going to play multiple quarterbacks in the game, I would think. But certainly, these three weeks of rest have been good for (Bradley).”

Bradley served as the Jaguars’ primary option under center this season when healthy, but he was operating at less than 100 percent down the stretch, and the regular-season finale saw Desmond Trotter replace him due to Bradley aggravating a bothersome knee issue. Bradley has had three weeks to rest up and appears to be in better shape for the bowl contest, but both Trotter and freshman Gio Lopez, who can appear in the bowl game and maintain his redshirt eligibility, are options to see some snaps under center alongside him.

Eastern Michigan Eagles Game Notes

Ike Udengwu is listed as a co-starter for Eastern Michigan’s bowl game Saturday against South Alabama.

Now that Austin Smith has decided to transfer, Udengwu and Cam’Ron McCoy are listed as co-starters for Eastern Michigan’s bowl game. Udengwu has 13 completions for 100 yards across his two games in 2023 thus far.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of South Alabama’s last 5 games

South Alabama is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Eastern Michigan’s last 6 games

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Prediction

Take South Alabama. This will be a home game for the Jaguars, who will playing on their own campus tonight in Mobile, AL. They’ll play an Eastern Michigan squad that took a massive hit in the transfer portal. Starting quarterback Austin Smith decided to leave, as did a handful of players on both sides of the ball. This is also an EMU team whose six wins came against five of the worst teams in college football this season.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction: SOUTH ALABAMA JAGUARS -17.5