SMU vs. Tulane American Athletic Championship Betting Prediction

Are the Mustangs the smart bet in Saturday’s SMU vs. Tulane American Athletic Championship game? Or is there more value somewhere else on the board in this 4:00 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

315 SMU Mustangs (+3.5) at 316 Tulane Green Wave (-3.5); o/u 47.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

TV: ABC

SMU vs. Tulane Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on SMU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

SMU Mustangs Game Notes

Head coach Rhett Lashlee indicated Monday that Kevin Jennings will start in Saturday’s matchup against Tulane, Guerry Smith of The New Orleans Advocate reports. With starting quarterback Preston Stone (leg) out for the season, Jennings will start under center for the Mustangs. The 6-foot signal-caller has completed 18 of 24 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Tulane Green Wave Game Notes

Michael Pratt was 9-for-22 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns during Friday’s 29-16 victory versus Texas-San Antonio. He also had 10 rushes for 50 yards. While he completed just 41 percent of his passes Friday, his lowest in the past two seasons, Pratt did enough to lead his team to victory and book a place in the AAC Championship Game. He tossed two touchdowns in the win and ran for 50 yards, his second most this season. Next up he plays SMU in the AAC Championship Game at home, and a win in that game will likely book the Green Wave’s ticket to a New Year’s Six Bowl for the second straight season.

SMU vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Southern Methodist is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Southern Methodist is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Tulane

Tulane is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Tulane is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

SMU vs. Tulane Betting Prediction

Take SMU. The Mustangs are 10-2 in their last 12 games against the Green Wave – straight up. They’ve also won eight consecutive games entering play today, covering in five of their last seven. Tulane, meanwhile, has dropped five out of its last six games at the betting window when at home.

SMU vs. Tulane Prediction: SMU MUSTANGS +3.5