SMU vs. Temple Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

SMU is a massive road favorite on Friday night at Temple, where the Owls will host the Mustangs at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Owls put up a fight at home or is there value elsewhere on the board? Check out betting odds, trends and our SMU vs. Temple prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

321 SMU Mustangs (-20.5) at 322 Temple Owls (+20.5); o/u 54.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 20, 2023

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

SMU vs. Temple Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on SMU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

SMU Mustangs Game Notes

Preston Stone completed 19 of 38 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns during Thursday’s 31-10 victory versus East Carolina. He also had six rushes for 25 yards. Stone put together a nice performance in Thursday’s win as he tossed three touchdown passes — all from further than 20 yards — for the third time in six games this season. He also did not turn the ball over for the first time since Week 1. Stone did not play exceptionally well as he completed just 50 percent of his passes, but he did enough to secure the win over the struggling Pirates. He faces another favorable matchup next Friday at Temple, a defense which has given up over 40 points in each of its last three games.

Temple Owls Herd Game Notes

E.J. Warner missed Saturday’s game due to being in concussion protocol, 247Sports.com reports. The talented quarterback is considered day-to-day while he goes through the protocols. Warner was unable to play Saturday but if he clears protocol, he could be back for the Oct. 20 game against SMU.

SMU vs. Temple Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Southern Methodist’s last 5 games when playing Temple

The over/under has gone UNDER in 7 of Southern Methodist’s last 8 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Temple’s last 5 games when playing Southern Methodist

Temple is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games at home

SMU vs. Temple Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over has cashed in all five of the previous five meetings between these two teams. It has also hit in five of Temple’s last seven games against an opponent in the West Division, as well as in four out of SMU’s last five games when playing a road game on a Friday. The Owls’ quarterbacking situation is concerning, but these two teams should still combine for enough points to push the score over the total tonight.

SMU vs. Temple Prediction: OVER 54.5