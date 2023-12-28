Close Menu
    SMU vs. Boston College Wasabi Fenway Bowl Betting Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    SMU vs. Boston College

    The Wasabi Fenway Bowl SMU vs. Boston College matchup will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday morning. With the Mustangs laying 11.5 points as the favorite and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the smart bet for this bowl matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    249 SMU Mustangs (-11.5) at 250 Boston College (+11.5); o/u 47.5

    11:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

    Fenway Park, Boston, MA

    TV: ESPN/ESPN+

    SMU vs. Boston College Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on SMU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    SMU Mustangs Game Notes

    Jaylan Knighton (undisclosed) accrued 15 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 26-14 victory versus Tulane.

    Knighton has seven touchdowns across 2023, with one each across his last three games. This year has been his best as a rusher. Despite having one less touchdown than his 2021 season, Knighton finished 2023 with 128 carries for 720 rushing yards, a career best. The big difference in them makes up for his one less touchdown.

    Boston College Eagles Game Notes

    Elijah Jones has announced his decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, A.J. Black of 247Sports.com reports.

    Jones will explore opportunities at the professional level following a five-year career with Boston College. Across 43 collegiate appearances, the 6-foot-2 corner logged 122 tackles, one sack, 32 pass deflections and seven interceptions.

    Southern Methodist is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    Southern Methodist is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Boston College’s last 14 games

    Boston College is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

    SMU vs. Boston College Betting Prediction

    Take SMU. The Mustangs are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games and have covered in five out of seven when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the Eagles are just 1-4 against the number in their last five games overall. They’re also a putrid 1-10 at the betting window in their last 11 games played in the month of December.

    SMU vs. Boston College Prediction: SMU MUSTANGS -11.5

