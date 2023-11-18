Rutgers vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Rutgers heads to University Park to face #12 Penn State at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on FS1. Can the Nittany Lions cover the 20.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Rutgers vs. Penn State betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Rutgers is 6-4 straight up this season and 6-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Virginia Tech and their worst loss came against Wisconsin.

Penn State is 8-2 straight up this season and 7-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Iowa, and their worst loss came against Michigan.

Rutgers vs. Penn State Matchup & Betting Odds

339 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+20.5) at 340 Penn State Nittany Lions (-20.5); o/u 40.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV: FS1

Rutgers vs. Penn State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Rutgers. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Notes

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell has missed the team’s last two games with an undisclosed injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s road tilt with Penn State. Powell is fourth on the team with 52 total tackles this season.

Rutgers senior linebacker Deion Jennings was one of the team’s few bright spots in their 22-0 road loss to Iowa last weekend. In that contest, Jennings led the team with 10 total tackles and also racked up 7 solo stops. He may be asked to do more if Tyreem Powell is once again forced to sit out on Saturday.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar did all he could in his team’s 24-15 loss to Michigan last weekend, but it wasn’t enough. The sophomore from Medina, Ohio, recorded 70 passing yards and a touchdown and ran for 49 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Allar might have his hands full against a Rutgers defense that ranks fifth in the nation in opponent yards per pass attempt this season.

Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton was great in his team’s loss to Michigan on Saturday. In that contest, Dennis-Sutton recorded 3 total tackles, a sack, and 2 tackles for loss. He’s second on the club in sacks with 3.5 this year.

Rutgers vs. Penn State Betting Trends

The under is 8-1 in the last 9 games between Rutgers and Penn State.

The over is 15-8 in Penn State’s games since the start of last season. That’s the sixth-highest over percentage in the nation in that span.

Penn State is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games.

Rutgers is 11-9-2 ATS overall since the beginning of last season.

Rutgers vs. Penn State Betting Prediction

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar struggled mightily against both Ohio State and Michigan this season. He posted some of his worst figures in passer rating and QBR in those contests. The reason? Both Ohio State and Michigan rank in the top five in the country in opponent yards per pass attempt. The bad news for Allar and Penn State is that Rutgers is also ranked in the top five in opponent yards per pass attempt. The Scarlet Knights have a great scoring defense as well, as they rank 23rd in the country with just 20.0 points allowed per game. For context, Michigan and Ohio State are first and second nationally in that metric. Because of Rutgers’ defense and the recent struggles of Penn State QB Drew Allar, I’m taking the Scarlet Knights and the points on the road this Saturday.

Rutgers vs. Penn State Betting Prediction: RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS +20.5