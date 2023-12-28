Rutgers vs. Miami Pinstripe Bowl Betting Odds & Prediction

The annual Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl will take place at 2:15 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon, with this year’s matchup featuring Rutgers vs. Miami. Will the Scarlet Knights cover as slight favorites or is there a better bet on the board this afternoon?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

251 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-1.5) vs. 252 Miami Hurricanes (+1.5); o/u 41.5

2:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Rutgers vs. Miami Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Miami. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Notes

Gavin Wimsatt completed 13 of 34 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 42-24 loss against Maryland. He also had 16 rushes for 48 yards with two touchdowns.

The Scarlet Knights fell into an hole early, as the Terrapins put up 28 points in the first 18 minutes of the game. Wimsatt responded with back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter, finding running back Aaron Young through the air for a 10-yard score followed by a one-yard rushing score to bring the score to 28-17. The junior dual-threat quarterback wound up recording his second-most passing attempts this season, though he completed a season-low 38.2 percent of his passes. Wimsatt also logged over 13 rushing attempts for the fourth time in the last five games. He’ll likely need to make an impact through the air and on the ground in order for Rutgers to come away with a win in its upcoming bowl game.

Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

Jacurri Brown is expected to be the starting quarterback for Miami’s bowl game against Rutgers on Dec. 28, Susan Miller Degnan of The Miami Herald reports.

Tyler Van Dyke recently committed to Wisconsin, and Emory Williams (arm) is still recovering. So without either of them available, Miami may have to rely on Brown as the team’s starting quarterback, even though he has not played a Hurricanes game since 2022. The sophomore logged 462 scrimmage yards (230 passing, 223 rushing and nine receiving), three touchdowns and three interceptions as a freshman that year.

Rutgers vs. Miami Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Rutgers’s last 6 games

Rutgers is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Miami-FL

Miami-FL is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Rutgers

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Miami-FL’s last 7 games

Rutgers vs. Miami Betting Prediction

Take Rutgers. Miami is down to its third-string starting quarterback in Brown, who’s getting his first real playing time all season. The Hurricanes also lost at least three future NFL starters off their defense, including safety tandem Kamren Kinchens and James Williams. Even at full strength, Miami’s offense was a mess.

Meanwhile, Rutgers is dealing with opt-outs and transfers just like every program in the nation, but the Scarlet Knights are dealing with more depth issues than anything. We still know what we’re going to get out of Rutgers: A solid effort on a defense, a methodical approach on offense, and a team that’s not going to beat itself. This game will be close because most of Rutgers’ games are, but the Scarlet Knights should still pull away with a victory when it’s all said and done.

Rutgers vs. Miami Prediction: RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS -1.5