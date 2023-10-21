    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Rutgers vs. Indiana Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Betting Prediction
    Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Unranked Rutgers travels to Bloomington to face unranked Indiana at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is on Big Ten Network. Can the Hoosiers cover the 6-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Our Rutgers vs. Indiana betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

    Rutgers is 5-2 straight up this season and 5-1-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Michigan State and their worst loss came against Wisconsin.

    Indiana is 2-4 straight up this season and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Akron, and their worst loss came against Maryland.    

    Rutgers vs. Indiana Matchup & Betting Odds

    343 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-6) at 344 Indiana Hoosiers (+6); o/u 39.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

    Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Rutgers vs. Indiana Public Betting Prediction

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Rutgers. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure you click the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Notes

    Scarlet Knights backup defensive lineman Rene Konga has missed the team’s past two games with an undisclosed ailment, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s road tilt with Indiana. Konga has 8 total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 3 games of action this season.

    Rutgers backup right tackle Tyler Needham is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Needham started the Scarlet Knights’ first two games at right tackle this year and helped lead the Scarlet Knights to wins over Northwestern and Temple in that stretch.

    Indiana Hoosiers Game Notes

    Indiana could be down multiple starters this weekend. Hoosiers starting wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. has missed the club’s three previous games with a hand ailment, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s game against the Scarlet Knights. 

    Hoosiers starting running back Josh Henderson has missed the team’s last three games with a leg injury, and he’s officially questionable for this weekend’s home date with Rutgers. Henderson was a big part of Indiana’s offense before going down. To that end, Josh Henderson recorded 22 carries for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns in three games of action for the Hoosiers this season. 

    The over is 7-3 in Indiana’s last 10 games.

    Rutgers is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

    Rutgers is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Indiana.

    Indiana is 9-21 ATS since the beginning of the 2021 season.

    Rutgers vs. Indiana Betting Prediction

    Indiana has lost their last two games to Maryland and Michigan by a score of 96-24. The Hoosiers are 121st in the nation in yards per play, and 115th in the country in opponent yards per play. The Hoosiers have been giving up points as well as yards. Similar to their yards gained stats, Indiana is 125th in points per play margin and 121st in yards per point margin. IU is statistically one of the worst teams in the FBS and they could very well be down two starters on Saturday.

    Rutgers is 5-2 straight up and 5-1-1 against the spread this season. They’ve managed to be simultaneously good straight up and against the number this year. The Scarlet Knights need to secure this win to become bowl-eligible as their final four games are against Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, and Maryland. Furthermore, Rutgers’ defense is 15th in the country in opponent points per play and 9th in the nation in opponent yards per play. With this in mind, I like the Scarlet Knights to take care of business and defeat Indiana by 7 points or more on the road this weekend.

    College Football Week 8 Rutgers vs. Indiana Betting Prediction: RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS –6

