Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following their victory over Northwestern, will Iowa also come through on Saturday at home? Or will Minnesota cover as a +1.5-point underdog? Keep reading for our Minnesota vs. Iowa prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Golden Gophers (+1.5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (-1.5)

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 12th, 2023

Kinnick Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

Rutgers vs Iowa Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is split but favoring the Hawkeyes in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of public bets are on Iowa -1.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Notes

Gavin Wimsatt naturally struggled with a fierce Ohio State defense last week, only going 10/25 for 129 yards, with a touchdown to an interception. The junior quarterback usually isn’t asked to do much behind center, as Rutgers leans on a more rugged approach, but at some point in this game, his arm will be tested, and it’ll be interesting to see if he shows up here on the road. Wimsatt has passed for 1,263 yards with eight touchdowns to five interceptions thru nine games.

Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

Deacon Hill did it the Iowa way last week, managing the game, while going 10/15 for 65 yards, with a touchdown to an interception. The sophomore quarterback is asked to do even less for the Hawkeyes, and coach Ferentz will likely have him on a similar game script. Iowa will run three times then punt before putting it in the air at times, but that’s honestly what makes them unique, and it’s fitting.

Rutgers vs Iowa Betting Trends

Rutgers is 6-2-1 against the spread with a 5-4 o/u record

Iowa is 4-3-1 ATS, with a 2-6 over/under record

Rutgers vs Iowa Betting Prediction

Iowa versus an academy school is what the country wants to see at this point, as the Hawkeyes have somehow been dealt one of the lowest totals of all-time here at home. This game will be for the taking, as Rutgers will come in with a similar physical mindset, but it simply feels like a spot to lean on the host to do what they do best. The Under will fittingly be in play, but let’s back another vintage win for Iowa here at home.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 11 PREDICTION: Iowa to Cover