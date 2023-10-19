Rice vs. Tulsa Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the home team laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 58.5, what’s the smart bet in Thursday night’s Rice vs. Tulsa matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

315 Rice Owls (+3.5) at 316 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (-3.5); o/u 58.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 19, 2023

Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

TV: ESPN2

Rice vs. Tulsa Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Rice. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rice Owls Game Notes

JT Daniels completed 33 of 49 passes for 362 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 38-31 defeat against Connecticut. He also rushed four times for negative 18 yards and two fumbles (one lost). Daniels threw for over 350 yards for the third time this season Saturday, and tossed two touchdown passes for the fifth consecutive game. However, he turned the ball over twice, including an interception with five minutes left in the fourth quarter that sealed the loss. He has a short turnaround ahead of his next game at Tulsa, a defense which has allowed 270 passing yards per game this season.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane Game Notes

Braylon Braxton (ankle) was 3-for-8 passing for 67 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 20-17 defeat versus Florida Atlantic. He also had seven rushes for 47 yards. Cardell Williams has been handling the majority of the first-team reps of late, but he lifted after tossing two interceptions while completing just 10 of his 20 passing attempts. Braxton didn’t look very good, either, and it’s a coin toss to see who will start under center next week against Rice.

Rice vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Rice’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Tulsa

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Rice’s last 5 games

Tulsa is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Rice

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tulsa’s last 7 games when playing at home against Rice

Rice vs. Tulsa Betting Prediction

Take the over. In the last 12 games between these two teams, the over cashed nine times. In Rice’s last 23 games dating back to last season, the over has cashed 17 times. On the other side, the over is 10-4 in Tulsa’s last 14 games at home and is 4-1 in Rice’s last five games this season.

Rice vs. Tulsa Prediction: OVER 58.5