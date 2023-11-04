Purdue vs. Michigan Week 10 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boilermakers will head to Michigan Stadium to take on the #2 Michigan Wolverines in this Big 10 matchup. With the Wolverines listed as 32.5-point favorites and the total at 53.5 points what is the smart play from Ann Arbor? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. Michigan prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

419 Purdue (+32.5) at 420 Michigan (-32.5); o/u 53.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: NBC

Purdue vs. Michigan Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Purdue Boilermakers Game Notes

Purdue dropped to 2-6 on the season after their 31-14 road loss against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in week 9. Not much went right for the Boilermakers as they only accumulated 195 total yards on offense. QB Hudson Card struggled for the second consecutive week as he finished the contest 16/32, 100 passing yards a TD and two INT’s.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Michigan improved to 8-0 after their 49-0 route against Michigan State in week 8, before having the week off last Saturday. J.J. McCarthy played a nearly perfect game in the win, McCarthy threw completed 21/27 passes, while throwing for 4 TD’s and zero turnovers. McCarthy has quietly gotten his name into the Heisman discussion; he will look for another big evening against the Boilermakers.

Purdue vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan is 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Purdue is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games against Michigan.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games for Purdue.

Purdue vs. Michigan BETTING PREDICTION

Purdue has really struggled as of a late, losing three-games in a row and averaging about 12 points per game on offense during that stretch. Granted, it has been a tough stretch of games facing Iowa and Nebraska on the road and Ohio State at home. Michigan on the other hand has continued to look unstoppable, with their latest win against their in-state rival Michigan State. While Michigan has looked unstoppable on the field, off the field has created some issues as they have been under an NCAA investigation this week for allegedly running a sign-stealing scheme.

Whatever the outcome/discipline action by be for Michigan, this has had to have created a distraction within the Wolverines locker room. As many times as a coach or the players may say “we’re fully focused” on the opponent when something like this comes up, it still tends to affect the team’s performance the following game.

Furthermore, for Michigan, they play at Penn State next Saturday which could create an opportunity for the Wolverines to go into cruise control if they take an early lead in preparation for next week. Michigan is significantly better than Purdue in all aspects of the game this year, but this is too many points for a team that was in the Big-10 Championship a season ago. Let’s back the Boilermakers and hope Michigan is a little off come Saturday night.

Purdue vs. Michigan Prediction: Purdue +32.5