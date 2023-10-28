Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Following their bye, will Notre Dame come out and spank Pittsburgh on Saturday when the Fighting Irish host the Panthers at 3:30 p.m. ET? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for this Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

183 Pittsburgh Panthers (+20.5) at 184 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-20.5); o/u 44.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

TV: FOX

Oregon vs. Utah Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Pittsburgh. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pittsburgh Panthers Game Notes

Christian Veilleux was 12-for-26 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns while rushing four times for 17 yards during Saturday’s 38-21 win versus Louisville. This was Veilleux’s first start after taking over Phil Jurkovec as the primary signal caller. In a matchup where the Panthers were heavy underdogs, the redshirt sophomore quarterback completed less than 50 percent of his throws but connected with his receivers for two touchdowns, leading the team in a major upset against Louisville. He will look to carry this momentum over to Saturday’s game against Wake Forest.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

Sam Hartman did not have to do a lot against USC as he completed 13-of-20 for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the 48-20 win over the Trojans on Saturday night. The Irish defense/special teams did most of the damage as the Notre Dame offense was not on the field that much. The senior also added a run for 12 yards. After the bye week coming up, Notre Dame takes on Pittsburgh on Oct. 28. The Panthers’ defense is in the top quarter against the pass in the country, but Louisville put up more than 300 passing yards against Pittsburgh on Oct. 14.

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games

Pittsburgh is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Notre Dame

Notre Dame is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

The Fighting Irish 6-1 SU in their last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has cashed in nine of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games overall. The over is also 11-4 in Notre Dame’s last 15 games, which includes cashing in six of the Irish’s last seven games at home.

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame Prediction: OVER 44.5