Penn State vs UCLA spread, injuries & weather

Saturday at the Rose Bowl (CBS, 3:30 p.m. ET), the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions visit the UCLA Bruins. Our Penn State vs UCLA spread preview lines up opening numbers vs the current board, adds a public tickets read (no money %), highlights key injuries and weather, and closes with an expert pick plus buy/sell points. For live prices across books, see our College Football Odds page, then keep the CFB public betting chart and the CFB hub handy.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at UCLA Bruins

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at UCLA Bruins Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Venue: Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)

Penn State vs UCLA spread — Opening numbers

Spread (open): Penn State −27.5

Penn State −27.5 Moneyline (open): Penn State ~−5000 / UCLA ~+1400

Penn State ~−5000 / UCLA ~+1400 Total (open): 50.5

50.5 Notes: Books hung a four-score road favorite with a low-50s total, reflecting PSU’s defensive ceiling and UCLA’s scoring slide.

Penn State vs UCLA betting line — Current market

Spread (now): Penn State −25.5 (range −24.5 to −25.5)

Penn State −25.5 Moneyline (now): ~Penn State −3000 / UCLA +1200 to +1400

~Penn State −3000 / UCLA +1200 to +1400 Total (now): 49.5 to 50.5

49.5 to 50.5 Market read: Modest UCLA interest pulled the spread off the peak; totals toggle around 50 with light Under nibbles.

Public tickets — Penn State vs UCLA odds context

ATS tickets: Heavy majority on Penn State in the mid-20s; dog buyback appears when markets flirt with −26.

Heavy majority on Penn State in the mid-20s; dog buyback appears when markets flirt with −26. Total tickets: Slight Under lean near 50.0 given PSU’s defense and UCLA’s offensive struggles.

Slight Under lean near 50.0 given PSU’s defense and UCLA’s offensive struggles. Read: If −24.5 becomes widespread, expect PSU tickets to spike again; 25 is today’s pivot.

Penn State vs UCLA injuries & weather

Penn State: Monitor WR depth and DL rotation; no fresh confirmed starter downgrades mid-week.

Monitor WR depth and DL rotation; no fresh confirmed starter downgrades mid-week. UCLA: OL/WR availability remains a watch point; offense still searching for rhythm.

OL/WR availability remains a watch point; offense still searching for rhythm. Weather: Sunny, upper-70s, light breeze — neutral conditions for pace and kicking.

Trends that matter

PSU totals frequently compress under 51; market toggling 49.5–50.5 aligns with that profile.

Large Rose Bowl road favorites often draw dog money late if the number creeps past key waypoints.

UCLA’s offense has struggled to sustain drives; early script favors PSU’s front seven.

Expert pick & buy points

Pick: Under 50 (play 50/50.5; smaller at 49.5). With a stout PSU defense and a sputtering UCLA attack, the band around 50 remains playable.

Buy up to: 50.5

50.5 Sell down to: 49.5 (reduced stake)

49.5 (reduced stake) Alt options: Penn State −24.5 if it flashes; avoid chasing beyond −26 without an in-game entry.

