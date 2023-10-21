Penn State vs. Ohio State Betting Prediction & Betting Odds

Number 7 Penn State heads to Columbus to face #3 Ohio State at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on FOX. Can the Buckeyes cover the 5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Penn State vs. Ohio State betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Penn State is 6-0 straight up this season and 6-0 against the spread. Their best win came against Iowa and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Ohio State is 6-0 straight up this season and 3-2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Notre Dame, and they remain undefeated in 2023.

Penn State vs. Ohio State Matchup & Betting Odds

325 Penn State Nittany Lions (+5) at 326 Ohio State Buckeyes (-5); o/u 46

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: FOX

Penn State vs. Ohio State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Penn State starting left guard JB Nelson is questionable for this weekend’s game with an undisclosed injury. If Nelson is unable to play, the Nittany Lions will likely turn to redshirt freshman offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane.

Nittany Lions reserve tight end Khalil Dinkins is also questionable with an undisclosed injury. Dinkins had 1 catch for 9 yards in his team’s 31-0 win over Iowa on September 23rd.

Penn State starting left defensive end Chop Robinson is questionable with an undisclosed injury for this Saturday’s road tilt with Ohio State. Robinson has 9 total tackles and 3 sacks in 5 games of action this season.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Ohio State has multiple skill position players questionable with undisclosed injuries. They are running backs TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Chip Trayanum, and reserve tight end Joe Royer. Buckeyes starting wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is questionable with a leg injury after he sat out his team’s previous game.

Ohio State might be forced to start Dallan Hayden at running back, and Xavier Johnson at wide receiver if the running backs and Egbuka are forced to miss time. Hayden has 11 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown this season while Johnson has 5 catches for 79 yards for the Buckeyes in 2023.

Penn State vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

The Nittany Lions are 10-0 ATS in their last 10 games.

Penn State is 40-26-1 ATS since the beginning of the 2018 season.

The over is 6-4 in Penn State’s last 10 games.

Penn State is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Ohio State.

The over is 31-22-1 in Ohio State’s games since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Penn State vs. Ohio State Betting Prediction

Penn State always seems to play Ohio State tough, and I think they will again on Saturday. The Nittany Lions have only beaten the Buckeyes straight up once in their last ten tries, but Penn State has gone 7-3 ATS in that span. Penn State has been the best team against the spread since the beginning of last season as they are an FBS-best 15-3-1 ATS since the beginning of the 2022 football year. Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin has been a covering machine for the past few years.

Ohio State may be down multiple offensive players in this contest, and that could matter because the Buckeyes don’t appear to be as dominant this year as they’ve been in years past. While it’s true that Ohio State has an average scoring margin of +26.0 points this season, they’ve achieved that largely due to 20+ point wins over Indiana, Youngstown State, Maryland, and Purdue. The only good team that Ohio State has played was Notre Dame, and the Buckeyes needed a touchdown on the last play of the game to win that contest 17-14. I feel like this is the year that Penn State breaks through and either tops the Buckeyes or comes quite close. I’m on the Nittany Lions and the points.