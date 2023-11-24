    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Penn State vs. Michigan State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Penn State vs. Michigan State

    Big Ten rivals meet at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Friday night where the Spartans will “host” the Nittany Lions at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will the over cash in tonight’s Penn State vs. Michigan State matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    133 Penn State Nittany Lions (-22.5) at 134 Michigan State Spartans (+22.5); o/u 42.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

    Ford Field, Detroit, MI

    TV: NBC

    Penn State vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

    Drew Allar (undisclosed) was observed in uniform but was not throwing the ball during practice Tuesday, Audrey Snyder of The Athletic reports.

    Coach James Frankin previously set the expectation that Allar will be playing this Saturday against Michigan State but his non-participation draws a question mark on his status. More news will surface regarding his availability as the week progresses.

    Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

    Katin Houser was 26-for-41 passing for 245 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 24-21 victory against Indiana. He also had seven rushes for 11 yards.

    Houser threw for three scores on the day, connecting with tight end Maliq Carr on a 36-yard strike with just over a minute to playto put the Spartans up for good. Despite turning the ball over twice, the redshirt freshman quarterback threw for a career-high 245 yards to go with his first career three-touchdown performance. Houser will look to build on this performance in the Spartans’ season finale against Penn State on Friday.

    The Nittany Lions are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games

    Penn State is 14-3-1 ATS in its last 18 games

    The total has gone OVER in 18 of Michigan State’s last 24 games when playing Penn State

    Michigan State is 3-5-1 ATS in its last 9 games

    Penn State vs. Michigan State Prediction

    Take the over, which is 14-6 in the last 20 meetings between these two teams and cashed in 18 of the last 24 Michigan State-Penn State matchups. The over is also 7-3 in Penn State’s last 10 games when listed as the favorite, which includes a 4-1 mark in those last five situations.

    Penn State vs. Michigan State Prediction: OVER 42.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com