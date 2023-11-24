Penn State vs. Michigan State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Big Ten rivals meet at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Friday night where the Spartans will “host” the Nittany Lions at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will the over cash in tonight’s Penn State vs. Michigan State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

133 Penn State Nittany Lions (-22.5) at 134 Michigan State Spartans (+22.5); o/u 42.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: NBC

Penn State vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Drew Allar (undisclosed) was observed in uniform but was not throwing the ball during practice Tuesday, Audrey Snyder of The Athletic reports.

Coach James Frankin previously set the expectation that Allar will be playing this Saturday against Michigan State but his non-participation draws a question mark on his status. More news will surface regarding his availability as the week progresses.

Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

Katin Houser was 26-for-41 passing for 245 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 24-21 victory against Indiana. He also had seven rushes for 11 yards.

Houser threw for three scores on the day, connecting with tight end Maliq Carr on a 36-yard strike with just over a minute to playto put the Spartans up for good. Despite turning the ball over twice, the redshirt freshman quarterback threw for a career-high 245 yards to go with his first career three-touchdown performance. Houser will look to build on this performance in the Spartans’ season finale against Penn State on Friday.

Penn State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

The Nittany Lions are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games

Penn State is 14-3-1 ATS in its last 18 games

The total has gone OVER in 18 of Michigan State’s last 24 games when playing Penn State

Michigan State is 3-5-1 ATS in its last 9 games

Penn State vs. Michigan State Prediction

Take the over, which is 14-6 in the last 20 meetings between these two teams and cashed in 18 of the last 24 Michigan State-Penn State matchups. The over is also 7-3 in Penn State’s last 10 games when listed as the favorite, which includes a 4-1 mark in those last five situations.

Penn State vs. Michigan State Prediction: OVER 42.5