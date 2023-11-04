    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Penn State vs. Maryland Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Penn State vs. Maryland

    What’s the best bet in Saturday’s Penn State vs. Maryland matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET from College Park? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for this Big Ten contest.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    337 Penn State Nittany Lions (-8.5) at 338 Maryland Terps (+8.5); o/u 49.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

    Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: ESPN

    Penn State vs. Maryland Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

    Drew Allar completed 20 of 31 passes for 210 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 33-24 victory over Indiana. He also had eight rushes for five yards. Allar responded with one of their better offensive performances after showing little life against Ohio State last week.

    The sophomore quarterback logged one touchdown in the first half with a nine-yard pass to tight end Khalil Dinkins, as the Nittany Lions led just 17-14 at halftime. Allar continued to rely on his tight ends in the second half, hitting Theo Johnson for a 16-yard score in the third quarter.

    Penn State’s passing offense has heavily relied on its tight ends this season, as top Johnson, Dinkins and Warren have accounted for 10 of the team’s 19 receiving touchdowns this season. However, Allar finally found success going deep when he hit top wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 57-yard touchdown to go up 31-24. This marked the team’s second reception of 40-plus yards this season. Allar and the Nittany Lions will look for some more explosiveness against Maryland in Week 10.

    Maryland Terps Game Notes

    Taulia Tagovailoa was 30-for-47 passing for 274 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 33-27 defeat against Northwestern. He also had 12 rushes for one yard. Tagovailoa was under consistent pressure from Northwestern’s defensive front, taking six sacks. This included a strip sack that led to a Wildcats touchdown in the first quarter.

    The graduate senior responded with his second passing touchdown of the game on the Terps’ ensuing drive, finding running back Roman Hemby for a 24-yard score. Tagovailoa also nearly engineered a late comeback, hitting wideout Jeshaun Jones for an 18-yard score with just under four minutes remaining; but, he finished the game by throwing a red-zone interception after a critical dropped pass by wideout Tai Felton on the previous play. Tagovailoa has now totaled 17 touchdowns to five turnovers across the last five games. He and the Terps will face one of their toughest opposing defenses of the season against Penn State in Week 10.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Penn State’s last 5 games when playing Maryland

    Penn State is 12-1 SU in its last 13 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Maryland’s last 5 games when playing Penn State

    Maryland is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

    Penn State vs. Maryland Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 6-1 in Penn State’s last seven meetings with Maryland. The under is also 5-1 in the Terps’ last six games when playing in Week 10 and is 5-1 in their last six games when playing as a home dog. Finally, the under has cashed in 10 of Penn State’s last 14 games played in the month of November.

    Penn State vs. Maryland Prediction: UNDER 49.5

