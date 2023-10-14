Oregon vs. Washington Week 7 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Oregon Ducks travel to Husky Stadium to take on Washington in this Top-10 showdown. With the Huskies listed a 3-point favorite and the total at 67 points what is the smart bet from Seattle? Keep reading for our Oregon vs. Washington prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

187 Oregon (+3.0) at 188 Washington (-3.0); o/u 67.0

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

TV: ABC

Oregon vs. Washington Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Oregon moved to 5-0 on the season after their 42-6 road victory against the Stanford Cardinals in week 5. The Ducks’ started slow as they were shutout in the 1st quarter for the first time all season. However, Oregon responded outscoring Stanford 42-3 in the final three quarters. Bo Nix continued his strong season for the Ducks completing 27/32 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Nix will need to continue his high level of play against a tough Huskies team.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Washington defeated Arizona on the road by a score of 31-24 last time out in week 5. Dillon Johnson led the way for the Huskies rushing for 91 yards on 16 carries and two scores. Johnson has had a solid season for the Huskies so far, averaging 5.8 yards per carry on the year and has now totaled four rushing touchdowns in four games.

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends

Oregon is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games.

Washington is 4-1 ATS in it’s last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for Washington.

Oregon vs. Washington BETTING PREDICTION

A big-time matchup is in store Saturday afternoon between a pair of undefeated teams that have both had relatively similar paths thus far. Both teams have great offenses (rank 2 and 3) respectively in total offense only behind the USC Trojans. Oregon probably has the edge on defense, especially the way they get after the quarterback, but Pennix is great at getting rid of the ball quickly, so I’m not sure how big of impact they will have here.

Ultimately, give me the Huskies at home to beat Oregon for the second year in a row in a close game. I know Nix has had a great year for Oregon and is a veteran guy. I just don’t fully trust him to enter this hostile environment and grab a win. Huskies win and cover late.

Oregon vs. Washington Prediction: Washington -3